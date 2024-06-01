Bigg Boss 16’s Tina Datta wants to swap her bag with Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt; WATCH

Tina Datta recently participated in a ‘What’s in My Bag’ segment with Pinkvilla, where she revealed that she would like to swap her bag with Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone. Tina mentioned watching an interview with Alia Bhatt, where she learned that Alia carries a lot of scrunchies, which Tina could relate to as she also carries a lot of lip balms in her bag.

Tina Datta in the segment said, “I am very inquisitive. I want to know what’s in their bag.” Tina carries all kinds of essentials ranging from different shades of glosses to band-aids, scrunchies, gums, snickers, a book, tissues, eyeliners, glares, nasal drops and other skincare essentials.

Checkout ‘What’s in My Bag with Tina Dutta’ on Pinkvilla’s YouTube channel:

Tina Datta would like to carry Bruno in her bag

When asked about three people she'd like to carry in her bag, Tina Datta mentioned her friends Aneri, Ashu, and Dolly. However, given the opportunity, she expressed her wish to always have her pet Bruno with her.

Bruno, Tina's beloved golden retriever holds a special place in her heart, and she frequently shares pictures with him on social media.

Checkout Tina Dutta’s Instagram post

Tina Datta’s stint in Bigg Boss 16

Tina Datta became a standout personality in Bigg Boss 16 due to her fashion sense, humor, bold stances, friendship with Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary, connection with Shalin Bhanot, and stylish demeanor.

She was once eliminated by Shalin Bhanot, but it was later revealed to be a twist orchestrated by the show's creators. Throughout the season, fans appreciated her bold gameplay and straightforward nature.

Tina Datta’s journey in showbiz

From 2009 to 2015, Tina Datta played the roles of Ichcha Bundela and Meethi Bundela in the popular Colors TV show Uttaran, acting alongside Nandish Sandhu and Mrunal Jain. Her performance was widely praised and she won several awards, including the Producers Guild Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series.

In 2016, she took part in the reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 on Colors TV and finished in 12th place. From 2017 to 2018, Tina played Dhamini in the mythological drama Karmaphal Daata Shani. Between 2018 and 2019, she appeared in the paranormal romance drama series Daayan on &TV, playing the roles of Jhanvi Mourya and Kundani Roy.

In 2020, Tina starred as Ketki Maheshwari in ZEE5's crime thriller web series Naxalbari, which follows an STF agent's mission to stop a Naxal rebellion in Gadchiroli. She won the Global Fame Award for Best OTT Debut for her role. In 2021, Tina appeared in her first music video, starring in Mika Singh's Bengali song Durga Maa Elo Re.

