Ritesh Singh, Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband, shared a video of the actress that shows her trying to walk gradually after the tumor surgery. Have a look!
Rakhi Sawant has been in the headlines for quite some time as she informed the media about having a tumor in her uterus. She recently underwent surgery for the same and is currently healing from the tough phase. Her ex-husband, Ritesh Singh, stated that the surgery was successful and has now shared a video updating fans about the actress' health.
The clip features Rakhi making her first attempt to stand and walk after her surgery. A few nurses are seen around her, providing the required assistance as she tries to move from one place to another.
Rakhi Sawant gradually starts walking post surgery
It has been a couple of days since Rakhi Sawant had her surgery. Now, since she is in the healing phase, her recent video has calmed her fans, who were earlier concerned regarding her deteriorating health. Posted by her ex-husband, Ritesh Singh, the clip shows Rakhi in significant pain as she tries to take a step and walk.
Although the nurses at the hospital help her stand, the Bigg Boss 15 fame hesitates to take a step, but after getting encouraged by them and Ritesh, Sawant successfully manages to walk. Meanwhile, we can hear Singh cheering her as she makes progress.
Sharing the video, Ritesh Singh wrote, "Mai bahut khus hu ,rakhi je jaldi he hamare beech hongi. Aaj unko initial walk karte dekh acha laga. Thanks to god and Janta (I am very happy, Rakhi ji will be with us soon. It was nice to see her doing the initial walk today. Thanks to God and fans)."
Have a look at the video here:
What actually happened to Rakhi Sawant?
After complaining of chest pain, Rakhi was rushed to the hospital on May 14 and immediately admitted. Later, she updated fans about her health and informed having a 10 cm tumor in her uterus, expressing hope for a speedy recovery to continue entertaining people.
Before entering the Operation Theatre, the Main Hoon Na actress was seen wearing a hospital patient's uniform. She sat in a wheelchair while trying to remain calm.
