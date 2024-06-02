Name: Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment

Rating: 4.5

Where to watch: JioCinema and Colors TV

The first episode of Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment promises a delightful fusion of culinary creativity and comedy, setting a high bar for the rest of the season. Hosted by the comedian Bharti Singh, this unique show blends cooking with humor. The first episode introduces the 12 best entertainers in the industry; Krushna Abhishek – Kashmera Shah, Vicky Jain – Ankita Lokhande, Rahul Vaidya – Aly Goni, Reem Sameer Shaikh - Jannat Zubair, Karan Kundrra - Arjun Bijlani, and Sudesh Lehri – Nia Sharma.

The promos created curiosity among viewers, and it's safe to say the show is nothing like any show that aired on television. The format is fresh, the fan-favorite celebrities show off their amateur cooking skills, and the jokes and one-liners are new and hilarious - Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment promises to bring a fun-filled experience every weekend.

About Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment

The show premiered tonight, hosted by comedy queen Bharti Singh. The format features Krushna Abhishek – Kashmera Shah, Vicky Jain – Ankita Lokhande, Rahul Vaidya – Aly Goni, Reem Sameer Shaikh – Jannat Zubair, Karan Kundrra – Arjun Bijlani, and Sudesh Lehri – Nia Sharma, all participating in pairs. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Each episode involves the pairs cooking a dish assigned by Celebrity Chef Coach Harpal Singh Sokhi, who judges the dishes alongside Bharti. Tonight's episode saw them cooking jalebi and samosa. After each dish is prepared, two of the best dishes are awarded a golden star, recognizing the culinary prowess and determination of the contestants.

Advertisement

A never-seen-before side of your favorite celebrities

How would your favorite celebrity perform if they were left to kitchen duties for a day? This show brings you a never-seen-before side of the handsome hunks, Karan Kundrra, Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, the sizzling Nia Sharma, and everyone's favorite couple Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, comedians Sudesh Lehri and Krushna Abhishek, and the gen-z Reem Sameer Shaikh and Jannat Zuabair.

Seeing Rahul trying to butter up the judge with his singing skills; Nia Sharma making the perfect jalebis and Arjun teasing Karan about making heart-shaped jalebis for Teju is something that you'll not see in any other show or their vlogs. We also loved how Nia who is a fitness freak and maintains the perfect figure didn't shy away from tasting the jalebis and samosas. After the episode, Arjun expresses his admiration for all the women who cook. It took him one evening of trying to make samosa and jalebi to realize how much effort it requires to cook.

Bharti Singh stands out as the perfect host

Throughout the episode, Bharti Singh's sheer genius was on full display. She never left an opportunity to tease Vicky bhaiya about his mom, who became quite famous after Bigg Boss 17. Her playful jabs included referring to Vicky and Ankita's fights inside the Bigg Boss 17 house to the businessman's coal business. Their playful exchanges added a delightful layer of humor to the show.

Whether it was tasting each dish with the judge and giving the perfect expression, reminding Ankita that friendship and favoritism won't work here, or cheering for each pair, Bharti Singh packs a humorous punch with each comment. From the moment she says 'Gas, Lighter, Action' to awarding the golden stars to the participants, Bharti's jokes never make you feel she is just another comedian trying too hard to tickle your funny bones.

Unforgettable moments and playful banter

Krushna Abhishek, although participating with his wife Kashmera Shah, kept the audience entertained with his constant commentary and mockery of his better half, making every moment they shared on-screen hysterical. Full marks to him for trying to make the most of what he had. Even though Kashmera picked up all the wrong ingredients; Krushna gave his all to cook the almost-perfect samosas.

Advertisement

The camaraderie among Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Arjun Bijlani, and Karan Kundrra brought a heartwarming essence of brotherhood that reminded the audience of their unforgettable Bigg Boss days. Their constant interference and banter made Bharti Singh say shut up. It's like backbenchers getting scolded by the teacher. The boys proved their friendship on the show as they continued to help each other to put the potatoes in the cooker and adjust the temperature for the oven.

Adding a sizzling factor, Nia Sharma’s charm lit up the stage, while Sudesh Lehri's cute flirtations with her kept viewers amused. Reem Sameer Shaikh and Jannat Zubair also showcased impressive cooking skills, winning over everyone and proving that their talents go beyond the entertainment sector.

Final Verdict:

Overall, viewers looking for a refreshing comedy will find this show a perfect fit. While it's not a conventional cooking show, it excels as a comedy show with non-stop laughs. Unlike other comedy shows, the humor on Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment feels natural and effortless, creating situations that flow organically and stir up a storm of comedy. It's a must-watch for anyone looking to enjoy some quality entertainment with a hearty dose of humor.

ALSO READ: The Great Indian Kapil Show: Not acting, Sridevi wanted Janhvi Kapoor to choose THIS profession