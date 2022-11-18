Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta’s pics with ex-girlfriend Shanaya Khan go viral: 5 things fans want to know

Ankit Gupta is a popular name in the telly industry, who has been part of several shows. The actor has been making headlines in the past few weeks as he is one of the contestants of the reality show Bigg Boss 16. He and his former co-star Priyanka Choudhary entered the show together and they have maintained that they are good friends. For the past six weeks, the chemistry between them has become quite a mystery for the audience as well as the show host Salman Khan. Amidst this, some old pictures of Ankit along with his ex-girlfriend Shanaya Khan, have surfaced on social media. Who is Shanaya Khan?

As we dive deeper into the personal life of the actor Ankit Gupta, we came to know that Ankit was earlier dating his co-actress Shanaya Khan. The actress was born and brought up in Mumbai, Maharashtra. She had completed her higher education and had also done a drama course. She has worked in some popular shows like Sadda Haq and others. She had also done modelling for some local brands. As per a viral video, Shanaya Khan was dating Ankit Gupta around 7-8 years ago. Who is Ankit Gupta? Ankit Gupta is a popular actor in Telly town, who made his acting debut with the TV series Balika Vadhu in 2012. He was also seen as Nalender Yadav in the Hindi film Tutiya Dil. He rose to fame by playing the role of Parth Kashyap in the popular TV show Sadda Haq in 2014. He played recurring roles in Begusarai, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Mayavi Maling and Kundali Bhagya. He was last seen playing the male lead, Fateh Singh Virk, in the drama series Udaariyaan.

When did they meet? As it was shared in the video, Ankit Gupta was seen with Shanaya Khan, as they joked around and teased each other. Ankit shared in the video, they met when they were shooting together for the show S. Kumar in the year 2013 around. While shooting together they became friends. Ankit Gupta and Shanaya’s friendship Ankit Gupta shared in the video that he and Shanaya became good friends but they did not meet regularly. They were friend for one and a half year, during which they talked some times. They came closer when they started shooting for the show Sadda Haq. When did they start dating? The couple started dating in 2014 and when they gave the interview where he introduced her to the world, they had been together for a year. The couple dated for some years but later parted ways. The actual reason for their breakup has not been revealed by anyone of them.

Who is Ankit Gupta dating at present? Ankit Gupta was last seen in the popular daily soap Udaariyaan, where his pairing with actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was highly appreciated by the audience. The duo also share a great bond in real life. The duo entered Bigg Boss 16 house as good friends but there is definitely something more between them, which is visible to everyone in the house. Ankit Gupta is always seen standing up for Priyanka in the house. He is also seen caring for her and being her strength in the show. The duo share a strong bond but neither of them is vocal about their feelings for the other.

