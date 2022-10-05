Bigg Boss 16 EXCLUSIVE: Ankit Gupta reveals if he's open to finding love on Salman Khan's show

Ankit Gupta on his pairing with Priyanka being loved "I have literally no idea about our (his and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary 's) popularity. We've been shooting away in Chandigarh for the longest time now, away from home, so we have no idea. After we come out of the Bigg Boss 16 house, maybe then we'll understand what we have achieved," said the actor.

Ankit Gupta is the heartthrob of television and enjoys a humungous female following. Tall, dark, and handsome - he ticks all the boxes. The actor signed the contract of Bigg Boss 16 at the very last minute as he had his doubts about participating in this Salman Khan-led show due to its nature. However, it was his mother, who motivated Ankit to participate in Bigg Boss 16 . After earning enormous fame and appreciation from the fans as Udaariyaan's Fateh, Ankit is looking forward to his Bigg Boss journey. A few days before kickstarting his stint on this reality show, he interacted exclusively with Pinkvilla and shared his thoughts about doing this show.

The actor had his reservations about doing this show

Ankit said that he did not give his confirmation until the last few days. He told Pinkvilla, "Initially, I did not want to do the show because of the nature of the show. You don't have any connection with the outer world. It was my mother who said, 'Tu Bigg Boss mein kyun nahin jaata?' Then I thought about it, weighed the pros and cons, and took the decision."

Actor opens up about his biggest challenge

Ankit Gupta calls himself an 'introvert' and jokes that he's the next Gautam Buddha as he doesn't get provoked easily. "I think I am the biggest introvert one would ever come across. So, it's going to be a challenge for me to live with 14-15 strangers and deal with them on a daily basis. This is also one of the reasons why I am doing this show. I want to come out of my comfort zone. It's good that Priyanka is there in the show, so I will have someone that I know."

On finding love inside the Bigg Boss 16 house

Ankit Gupta feels that connections aren't built on a strong foundation inside the Bigg Boss house. Talking about this, he shared, "It's a very tricky situation because you are stuck with someone and you have no connections with the outer world. So, even if you don't like the person, you develop some kind of a soft corner with somebody that you've been talking to. I personally think that relationships made in such situations don't last. It happens in films that there is a damsel in distress and her knight in shining armour comes and saves her. That's fine if you've developed a certain kind of liking but what happens after that nobody shows. You see, if a sequel is made after 6-7 years, you'll find the couple fighting and not talking to each other."

Overcoming his challenge is Ankit's trophy

Ankit Gupta asserts that if he is able to come out of his comfort zone, that will be his trophy. "Even if I survive a few months that will be great for me because I am somebody who doesn't like to be with people. I am here to come out of my comfort zone. If I achieve that, that is going to be a trophy for me," concluded the Udaariyaan actor.

