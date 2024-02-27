Bigg Boss 16’s Ankit Gupta and Rutuja Bagwe to team up for new project: Reports

Ankit Gupta, renowned for his role in Udaariyaan, and Marathi actress Rutuja Bagwe are set to take center stage on the small screen as the main leads in an upcoming project by a leading production house for Star Plus. The upcoming show is tentatively titled Na Tum Jaano Na Hum and is a Hindi version of a popular regional series. The producers of the show are known for shows including Kashibai Bajirao Ballal and Ek Mahanayak BR Ambedkar, and recently launched a web series called Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani, starring Karan Wahi and Jennifer Winget.

Ankit Gupta's comeback

Ankit Gupta was last seen in Junooniyatt and is set to take on the male lead in the upcoming show. Fans have taken to social media to express their excitement over the same.

Ankit Gupta has been missing from the small screen since Junooniyat concluded. Despite expectations of his appearance on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, the actor apparently won’t be participating in the stunt-based show.

More about Rutuja Bagwe

Rutuja Bagwe is a popular face in the Marathi TV, film, and theater industries. She is recognized for her work in Marathi shows including Hya Gojirwanya Gharat, Swamini, Mangalsutra, and Eka Lagnachi Teesri Goshta, and will be playing the female lead in this new show.

Star Plus is also about to launch Rahul Kumar Tewary’s new show called Udne Ki Aasha. The main leads are Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora, and the show revolves around the lives of Sachin and Sailee.

Ankit Gupta's Work in the Industry

Ankit Gupta is a familiar name in the entertainment world, having faced obstacles on his path to success. He kicked off his acting career on the TV series Balika Vadhu. Lately, his roles in Junooniyat and Udaariyaan have garnered him much praise. Ankit also made waves during his stint on the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16, especially due to his close bond with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the drama to unfold, excited to see the chemistry between Ankit Gupta and Rutuja Bagwe in this intriguing remake. Stay tuned for exclusive updates as Na Tum Jaano Na Hum gets ready to hit Star Plus.

