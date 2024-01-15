Bigg Boss 17: Aamir Ali, Rajiv Adatia REACT to Vicky Jain-Ankita Lokhande’s ongoing disputes inside BB House

The popular reality show Bigg Boss 17 is moving towards its finale week. However, the constant fights between housemates ignite debates in the outside world. Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande have remained the major highlights of this season. While they treated fans with their romance on camera, the two also got into a war of words on multiple occasions.

Along with fans, Vicky and Ankita’s friends from the industry also actively show concern over the couple’s growing differences. Actor Aamir Ali and former Bigg Boss contestant Rajiv Adatia have also given their take on the controversy surrounding the couple.

Aamir Ali and Rajiv Adatia sympathize with Vicky Jain-Ankita Lokhande

After getting pointed out by host Karan Johar for not taking Ankita’s stand over his mother’s hurtful comments, Vicky confronted his actress wife. The duo began arguing once again.

Taking to his X handle, Aamir Ali sided with his friends Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande. He wrote, “Galti dono ki nahi hai, ho jata hai when ur in a relationship.. but beech main phasta husband/son hi hai (Neither of them is at fault. It happens when you are in a relationship. But it is always the husband or the son who gets caught in between).”

Advertisement

Take a look at Aamir Ali’s tweet:

Bigg Boss 15 contestant Rajiv Adatia also took to his X account and penned, “My heart goes out to Ankita and Vicky! They both just defending their parents! They both want things to be ok which they will be! However I will say BB should not of brought this topic up! It’s not for them to interfere! All will be ok guys!”

Take a look at Rajiv Adatia’s tweet:

Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande’s BB journey

Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande entered the controversial house together. Soon after the show started, the audience witnessed major fights between the pair. Further, several viewers accused Vicky of demeaning his wife, Ankita. The duo even hinted at parting ways and taking a break from their relationship once the show concluded.

During the family week, Vicky Jain’s mother, Ranjana Jain, took entry into the BB House. She went on to scold Ankita for misbehaving with her son and not taking proper care of him.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar's mother debunks Isha Malviya's slap claims; 'He was on a call with me'