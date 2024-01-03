Bigg Boss 17: Ankit Gupta EXPOSES Isha Malviya's lies; 'She knows about Abhishek's claustrophobic condition'
After several other celebrities, Bigg Boss 17 fame Ankit Gupta has now come forward in support of Abhishek Kumar and has exposed Isha Malviya's lies.
Bigg Boss 17's yesterday's episode (January 3) has been the talk of the town as Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel got into a heated argument with Abhishek Kumar. The war of words started during the nomination process which led to a massive dispute. Abhishek expressed feeling claustrophobic in the activity area whereas Isha and Samarth Jurel mocked his mental health and also slammed him for lying about feeling claustrophobic.
Ankit Gupta supports Abhishek Kumar:
Now, after Abhishek Kumar's emotional breakdown, several celebs from the industry have come forward to show their support for him and slammed Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel. Among all Bigg Boss 16 fame Ankit Gupta, who was Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar's co-star in Udaariyan, exposed Isha's lies by mentioning that she knows about Abhishek's claustrophic condition. He also showed his support for Abhishek.
Taking to his Instagram story, Ankit Gupta wrote, "Now her real personality is coming out @ishamalviya and what a liar she is. She knows about Abhishek's claustrophobic condition. Stay strong @aebyborntoshine."
Take a look at Ankit Gupta's Instagram story here-
Apart from Ankit Gupta, Aishwarya Sharma also raised her voice against Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel's game pattern. She slammed them for poking Abhishek Kumar and showed her support for him. Taking to her Instagram story, Aishwarya wrote, "@isha_malviya @samarthjurel Are playing the dirtiest game ever How much can they poke a person like this and yet nobody is saying anything about it.. only @aebyborntoshine is getting bashed for everything This is Such a ridiculous pattern of them.. #bigboss please take some action."
Take a look at Aishwarya Sharma's Instagram story here-
However, Isha Malviya-Samarth Jurel and Abhishek Kumar's fight seems never ending as in the upcoming episodes also they will be seen arguing. In a recent promo shared by the channel, it was seen how Isha proactively comments on Abhishek's parents suggesting they must be tired of him and even urging him to break the Television.
The argument escalates when Samarth puts a blanket on Abhishek while poking him and starts irritating him physically. Abhishek then loses his calm and slaps Samarth. Abhishek's reaction leaves all the inmates shocked.
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla to get regular updates about Bigg Boss 17!
ALSO READ: Riteish Deshmukh and others support Abhishek Kumar after Isha Malviya-Samarth Jurel call him 'mental ladka'
