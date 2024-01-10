Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande condemns Vicky Jain's father for calling her mother to complain about her

And Bigg Boss 17 is all set for the most awaited twist. Soon, the family week will begin with the loved ones of the contestants entering the show. Glimpses of the same are out on social media, raising curiosity among the viewers about the upcoming episodes.

As per the new promo of Bigg Boss 17, information from Vicky Jain's mother leaves Ankita Lokhande upset and disappointed.

Ankita Lokhande expresses being hurt by Vicky Jain's mother

Vicky Jain's mother Ranjana Jain will be seen entering the show and spreading her sass all over. However, in an intense conversation with Lokhande, Mrs Jain revealed that Vicky's father called Lokhande's mother when he saw her kicking her husband on national television. Mrs Jain said, "Tumne laat maari thi na, papa ne turant tumhari mummy ko phone kiya aur pucha tum apne pati ko aise laat maarti thi. (When you kicked Vicky, his father called your mother to ask her if she'd also kick her husband like that?)."

Have a look at the recent promo of Bigg Boss 17

Ankita Lokhande replied, "Mummy ko phone karne ki kya zarurat thi, meri maa akeli hai waha. Mere papa ki death hui hai mumma, aaplogo ko pata hai.(What was the need to call my mother? She is all alone there. My father has passed away and you'll are aware of the same.)"

Vicky Jain's mother's previous appearance on the show

The makers had previously called Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande's mothers to appear on the show and give them a piece of their minds as their relationship was going through turmoil. Vicky's mother went all out and showcased her love for Vicky and also called out Ankita's actions.

Both the mothers asked the couple to spend more time with each other and showcase their love.

Ankita Lokhande's mother advises the couple

As per the previous promos, Ankita's mother sat Vicky and Ankita down and spoke at length about their conduct in the show. Mrs. Lokhande told the couple that their fights are looking ugly on national television and they don't have much time to do the damage control. Ankita was shocked to get the feedback while Vicky patiently heard his mother-in-law out.

Vicky Jain's mother on the couple's fight

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Vicky Jain's mother Ranjana Jain condemned his daughter-in-law's behavior on the show. She mentioned that Ankita shouldn't feel insecure when Vicky has given her the freedom to be friends with other contestants, she should also not have a problem with Vicky's friendship with other girls.

Vicky's mother on Ankita hitting him with a slipper

Vicky's mother spoke about the incident wherein Ankita hit Vicky with a slipper. She stated that when she confronted her, she said that it was all in fun and games. She mentioned that she doesn't like to see such fun wherein a wife is hitting her husband.

Talking about Ankita regretting the decision to marry Vicky, Ranjana Jain told Pinkvilla that the family didn't support their marriage and it was Vicky and Ankita who wanted to get married and only they would have to resolve their issues. To conclude, Mrs Jain claimed that her son is capable of handling things and he'd do the same after coming out of the show.

