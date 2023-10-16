Bigg Boss 17 Ankita Lokhande EXCLUSIVE: 'I've been judged a lot in my life'

Bigg Boss 17 is here! The show had a grand premiere last night and the show looks promising, to say the least. Bigg Boss 17's launch episode was starry, entertaining, and of course controversial. The makers have roped in many intriguing personalities from different walks of life and we can't wait to see how the season unfolds. One of the most talked about contestants this season has to be Ankita Lokhande. The actress has entered the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17 along with her husband Vicky Jain. Pinkvilla got in touch with Ankita hours before she entered the controversial shows. Read on to know what she has to say.

Ankita Lokhande on why she accepted Bigg Boss 17 offer

Ankita Lokhande has been approached several times to participate in Bigg Boss, however, she gave the show a skip. We asked the Manikarnika actress as to what made her change her mind and finally take up Bigg Boss 17. The actress quipped, "It definitely has to be my participation along with my husband Vicky. I would have never ever done the show without him. Since we both were offered, I decided to take it up as Vicky will be there with me all the time. I wouldn't have been able to deal with things without him."

Take a look at Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's teaser for Bigg Boss 17

Ankita on fights and disagreements with husband Vicky Jain in Bigg Boss 17 house

The Pavitra Rishta actress added, "Honestly when two people stay together, there are always fights and disagreements which are all fine. We manage it in real life and I think we will pull through it in the house as well. I have always been unfiltered in life and I'm up for being the same inside the house."

Ankita Lokhande on being judged in real life

On how she will play the game, Ankita said, "I am honest, I am upfront and I don't keep grudges. If there are issues, I'd like to speak and sort it out. I don't keep a revengeful agenda in my heart. I always believe in hearing both sides of the story before judging anyone. I feel it is very wrong to pass judgment. I've been judged a lot in my life and have learned a lot from it. I'll make sure to implement this and not take sides without being clear about the matter. In my life, I have lent support to people selflessly, I feel if my support would boost the morale of a person who's getting a little weak, I should better help that person"

Well, it will be interesting to see Ankita Lokhande's journey in the Bigg Boss 17 house.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17 EXCLUSIVE: Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain to take approx. 200 outfits inside Salman Khan's house