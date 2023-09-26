Bigg Boss 17 EXCLUSIVE: Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain to take approx. 200 outfits inside Salman Khan's house

One of the much-loved reality shows in India, Bigg Boss is geared for its seventeenth season. The series, known for its controversial nature, is hosted by Bollywood superstar, Salman Khan. Teaser videos of Bigg Boss 17 featuring the host have been released, and have amped up the excitement level among the audience. The various seasons have a specific theme, and this year, it is 'Dil, Dimaag aur Dum' (Heart, mind, and strength). Several big names from showbiz are being speculated to enter the reality show and Smart Jodi (Pair), Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain are one of those names.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are on a shopping spree for Bigg Boss 17

Bigg Boss gives challenging situations to the contestants and brings out the various sides of an individual's personality. While the show is known for its controversies, and physical tasks conducted, it also gives the contestants an opportunity to showcase their dress sense and fashion meter. As per Pinkvilla's trusted sources, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are out on a shopping spree to get unique and comfortable outfits for their stay inside the Bigg Boss 17 house.

Here's a look at the Bigg Boss 17 promo that was recently released

The Smart Jodi won't repeat their outfits in the Bigg Boss 17 house

"The duo has been out hopping from store to store to get outfits that match their comfort and style. They have purchased 200 outfits and plan on not repeating their clothes," said the source. Adding further, it has been shared that the Pavitra Rishta actress will have three changes in a day and Vicky will have two changes in a day. In the past, it was brought to notice by the host Salman Khan, that Bigg Boss 11's first runner-up Hina Khan didn't repeat her dress on the show.

Ankita and Vicky's style

Speaking about Ankita Lokhande, her fashion is much appreciated. Right from those beautiful saree drapes, and soft ethnic kurtis to sassy western fits, she carries them all with panache. On the other hand, Vicky Jain, too, has been spotted looking dapper and confident in his outfits with his wife.

Bigg Boss 17 update

The recently released promos of Bigg Boss 17 confirmed that the show will premiere on October 15, Sunday at 9 PM. The contestants shall be officially introduced in style at the grand premiere by host Salman Khan. The show will be aired at 10 PM from Monday to Friday, and at 9 PM, on weekends.

We reached out to Ankita Lokhande to get her comment but she didn't respond till the time of publishing this article.

