Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande to Vicky Jain, 'Agar mai bhi soch samajhke decision leti toh yeh nahi hota'

Bigg Boss 17 is nearing it's finale and now the contestants have started to up their game. The recent Weekend Ka Vaar was quite fiery as Salman Khan gave the contestants a perspective over Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel's extreme poking resulting in Abhishek Kumar losing his calm.

In the upcoming episodes, the viewers will witness Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande's yet another fight

Ankita Lokhande is upset with Vicky Jain's friendship with Mannara Chopra

As per the new promo of Bigg Boss 17, Ankita Lokhande is seen confronting her husband Vicky Jain over his growing friendship with Mannara Chopra and asks him if he is fond of Chopra and likes to spend more time with her. Vicky asks her what is wrong with being friends with someone.

Later, in the garden area, Vicky tells Ankita that she always shooed away his friends with her opinions. Ankita angrily asked him to continue his friendship.

Have a look at a recent promo of Bigg Boss 17

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's fight intensifies

In the kitchen area, the duo yet again gets into a brawl. Lokhande tells Vicky that she feels like hitting him. Jain retorts saying that's the reason being educated is important. Ankita tells him to find another well-educated girl for himself.

Advertisement

She further states, "'Agar mai bhi soch samjhke decision leti toh yeh nahi hota' (I should've thought before taking the decision too). Vicky asks her if she has ever made any decision thoughtfully in life. This leaves the Pavitra Rishta actress furious and she leaves the spot in tears.

Aftermath of the fight

Later, Ankita Lokhande breaks down in tears as she feels upset. When Jain asks her about her emotions, she tells him that his love for her is over. Vicky tells her that he is married to her and not his slave.

Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande's trubulent relationship

Since the beginning of the show, married couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's relationship has been one of the major highlights. From the initial episodes, Ankita has been asking her husband to show love and affection to her and spend more time with her. However, Vicky takes the show as a game and wants to connect with others as well.

Salman Khan's take on Vicky- Ankita's fights

In the initial episodes, the host of the show Salman Khan addressed the topic of Vicky and Ankita's relationship. Khan mentioned that it can soon turn disastrous and toxic. He also called out Vicky Jain for calling his marriage with Lokhande an 'investment'. He also pulled up Jain for counting the material things that he had done for his wife Ankita.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's mothers in Bigg Boss 17

Bigg Boss invited Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's mothers on the show to talk to them and give them some perspective. The duo got emotional after seeing their mothers on the show. Ankita's mother told them that she didn't know the most loving couple that they know fight so much. She advised them to at least spend half an hour with each other and not think about the game show at least for that time.

In the upcoming episodes, the viewers will witness an emotional roller-coaster as the family members of the contestants will visit the house.



ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17: Kamya Panjabi asks contestants to move on after they call out Abhishek Kumar again