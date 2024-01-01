Bigg Boss 17, Dec 31, 2023: Neil Bhatt gets eliminated in double elimination
In today's (Dec 31st) episode of Bigg Boss 17, contestant Neil Bhatt gets eliminated from the show. This was the first double elimination of this season.
Bigg Boss 17, Dec 31, 2023: Tonight’s Bigg Boss 17 was high on entertainment note as the contestants embraced the spirit of the new year and had a gala time inside the house. However, contestant Rinku Dhawan got eliminated before the party moved inside the house. The contestants gave a teary goodbye to her and got their mood lifted as soon as they engaged in the New Year party.
Neil Bhatt gets eliminated
Krushna Abhishek entered the Bigg Boss 17 house in the avatar of Jacky bhai. He hinted that Neil Bhatt was leaving when he said, "Jayega jayega." As a few contestants got excited, he clarified, "Neil bohot agey jayega." After Rinku Dhawan's elimination, host Salman Khan mentioned that tonight is the double elimination and two contestants will get eliminated from the house.
After the Bigg Boss new year party gets over, Krushna Abhishek announces that as promised another contestant will take his leave from the house. The contestants think that he is joking. However, he takes Neil Bhatt's name.
Neil stands up and says that he knows it. He hugs the contestants and wishes them luck for the game. Anurag asks Bigg Boss on what basis is Neil eliminated. Another tells him that now he and Aishwarya can become a complete family again.
As the contestants gather around to bid Neil goodbye, Bigg Boss announces that Neil has been eliminated on the grounds of receiving low votes.
Neil Bhatt was nominated for the entire season and his journey came to an end today. His wife Aishwarya Sharma who was also inside the house got eliminated during the last elimination round. With Neil and Aishwarya out of the house, Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande remain the only married couple inside the house.
Meanwhile, before Neil Bhatt, contestant Rinku Dhawan was also eliminated today. With Rinku Dhawan and Neil Bhatt's elimination, nominated contestants Ayesha Khan and Abhishek Kumar remain safe for the time being.
