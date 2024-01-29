Bigg Boss 17 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Arun Mashettey on Munawar Faruqui, 'I hope he discontinues his third class acts'

Bigg Boss 17 had a historic end with Munawar Faruqui being declared as the winner of the show. The rapper comedian won a Rs 50 lakh cash prize along with a brand new car. After the grand finale shoot, the top 5 finalists interacted with the media and shared their thoughts on their journey and Munawar lifted the winner's trophy.

In a chat, Arun Mashettey who finished his journey at the fifth spot spoke at length about making real relations in the house, Munawar winning the show, and more.

Arun Mashettey hopes Munawar Faruqui improves himself

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Arun Mashettey shared his thoughts on Munawar Faruqui's win. He mentioned that Munawar reached the finale after crying and one wildcard entrant spoiled his game. He mentioned that Munawar needed a reality check and he got the same from Bigg Boss 17. He further added that he hopes that Munawar improves and gets better and discontinues with the third-class acts.

Have a look at the exclusive interview of Arun Mashettey here-

Arun Mashettey's advice to popular influencers

During the exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, Arun also gave a piece of advice to all the popular influencers. He requested everyone with fame and popularity to not misuse the same and not spoil the lives of young girls.

Advertisement

Who will Arun Mashettey not meet post-Bigg Boss 17?

When asked about one contestant he wouldn't like to meet post the show, Arun stated that it would be harsh and negative to say that. He mentioned that everybody wanted to play a game inside the house and he wished to let the bygones be bygones. He shared that he would meet anyone and everyone respectfully, who gives him the same respect and would avoid the people who would avoid him.

Arun Mashettey had a remarkable journey in Bigg Boss 17. He made a place for himself in TOP 5 by defeating popular and strong contestants like Isha Malviya and Vicky Jain among others.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Bigg Boss 17's winner Munawar Faruqui says, "I'm mentally drained and can't process things"