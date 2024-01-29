And yet another exciting season of Bigg Boss 17 came to an end! After a journey of more than three months, the show got its deserving winner, Munawar Faruqui. The last call was between the rapper-comedian and Udaariyaan actor Abhishek Kumar. Faruqui got the maximum number of audience votes and thus he was declared the winner of the show.

In a candid chat with Pinkvilla, Munawar spoke at length about his journey in the show, his personal life being discussed, his next move, and more.

Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui talks about his next move

Munawar Faruqui's personal life was discussed at length and he had mentioned that he would try to sort things out after the show. When asked about the same, the rapper-comedian said, "I haven't planned anything. We haven't slept for two to three nights. The finale shoot began at 6 am and we haven't yet wrapped up with everything. I haven't been able to process things. I am feeling quite drained, mentally."

He added, "I would like to figure out many things. I want to focus on myself and improve things that need to be done. I also want to make sure that nobody is hurt because of me and I want to take care of the same and rest everything else is sorted."

Have a look at Munawar Faruqui's exclusive video interview here-

Munawar Faruqui on the winning moment

In the interview, Munawar mentioned that he was nervous about the results and since he always believed that Abhishek Kumar was also deserving, he would've been happy if he had won the show. He stated that he was extremely happy to receive a special gift from his fans on his birthday.

Munawar Faruqui on his personal life being discussed on the show

Munawar said, "In those situations, I didn't lose the confidence, I just felt that I had to face the situation without denying or ignoring the same. Honestly, there is no game as such in this show, it is just about your personality and the way you deal with things."

He added that his situation wasn't the right place to be for anyone, but he faced it all and came out of it. He mentioned that he never blamed anyone for that situation because it arose because of his mistakes and he had to face it.

Bigg Boss 17 grand finale

Bigg Boss 17's grand finale night was nothing less than spectacular. The episode started at 6 pm and ended post-midnight with Munawar Faruqui being declared as the winner. Many celebrities like Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Abdu Rozik, Madhuri Dixit, Suniel Shetty, Orry, Krushna Abhishek, and Sudesh Lehri among others entertained the viewers with various fun segments during the episode.

Bigg Boss 17's Top 5

The Top 5 finalists of the season were Arun Mashettey, Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, and Munawar Faruqui. Arun finished his journey at the fifth spot followed by Ankita and Mannara at the fourth and third respectively. The top 2 finalists were Munawar and Abhishek. The duo bid an emotional adieu to the Bigg Boss house and shared the stage with Salman Khan.

Salman finally ended the episode by announcing Munawar Faruqui as the winner of Bigg Boss 17.