Social media sensation and stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui has been riding high on fame after his stint in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 17. Post this, Munawar has been spotted in several events, parties, and social gatherings. As it's the auspicious month of Ramadan, Munawar and other celebs are often spotted attending star-studded Iftaar parties.

Munawar Faruqui REACTS to endless Iftaar party invitations:

Now, taking a dig at the constant Iftaar party invitations, Munawar Faruqui shared a hilarious social media story. He shared a scene from Baadshah movie where Johnny Lever is constantly seen answering calls and postponing plans. Munawar found this meme relatable and wrote "Seriously" as he shared this meme on his Instagram story.

Take a look at Munawar Faruqui's story here-

Munawar Faruqui was recently spotted attending Baba Siddique's star-studded Iftaar Party. Apart from this, he was also seen at Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin's intimate Iftaar celebration.

Munawar Faruqui in Bigg Boss 17:

Munawar Faruqui lifted the trophy of Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show, Bigg Boss Season 17. On the other hand, Abhishek Kumar emerged as the runner-up. On the show, Munawar also formed a close bond with Abhishek Kumar and Ankita Lokhande. His journey in the show was one of the biggest highlights of the season as his personal relationships were discussed.

About Munawar Faruqui's future projects:

From receiving a warm welcome from fans to doing a new music video with Hina Khan, Munawar Faruqui has been doing great for himself and has been gaining immense love from fans. Recently, Munawar traveled to Kolkata to shoot for a music video with Hina. The pictures of them shooting together went viral on the internet. Fans are extremely excited to see the fresh pairing on-screen.

As per reports, the stand-up might be a contestant in Rohit Shetty's upcoming stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Speculations are rife that along with Munawar, Bigg Boss 17 fame Mannara Chopra has also been approached for this show. Reportedly, both have accepted the offer. However, an official statement from them is awaited.

For the uninformed, this is not the first time when Munawar's name is associated with Khatron Ke Khiladi. On Bigg Boss 17 premiere night, Munawar had confessed to being approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. The social media star had mentioned that there was last minute change and he couldn't participate in the show.

