Bigg Boss 17 fame Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma showcase their dance moves on Dance Deewane 4; WATCH

After winding up with the auditions phase, Dance Deewane 4 is ready to enter the competitive stage. Now, the contestants who have been shortlisted will be pitted against each other in a dance face-off. The upcoming episode of the popular dance reality show will host Bigg Boss 17 contestants as special guests. Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma will also join the show.

Bharti Singh jokes with Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma

The official X handle of ColorsTV has released a promo highlighting the fun-filled moments from the coming episode of Dance Deewane 4. The teaser features Bigg Boss 17 stars Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma receiving a warm welcome from host Bharti Singh. She addresses them as ‘Bigg Boss ka cute couple’.

As the frame changes, Neil and Aishwarya are seen shaking a leg on Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The duo then engages in a hilarious banter with Bharti who refers to the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor as perfect husband material. She says, “Jab yeh paida huye the na, doctor ne kaha ‘arey pati hua’ (When he was born, the doctor said ‘it’s husband’).”

The caption of the teaser reads, “Aa rahe hai Neil aur Aishwarya Dance Deewane ke stage par with their sassy moves! (Neil and Aishwarya are coming on the stage of Dance Deewane with their sassy moves!)”

Advertisement

Take a look at latest promo of Dance Deewane 4:

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma joined the dance fiesta on the grand stage of Dance Deewane 4 to lend support to social media sensation, Varsha Kawale and Srirang Sakharam Lad. They gave a heartwarming surprise to Varsha as they reunited the contestant with her daughter after a gap of a month and a half.

About Dance Deewane

Dance Deewane sees exceptionally talented dancers from various parts of the country. They are divided into three age categories, with the first generation featuring the youngest dancers and the third generation having the oldest ones. In the finale, the best-performing dancers from each generation compete against each other. Dance Dewane aired its first season in June 2018.

The 4th chapter of Dance Dewaane premiered on February 3, 2024. It has Bollywood stars Madhuri Dixit Nene and Suneil Shetty in the judging panel. The show airs every Sat-Sun at 9:30 pm on ColorsTV and Jiocinema.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17’s Abhishek Kumar remembers his ex on Dance Deewane; says, ’ex ki yaad aa gayi mujhe’