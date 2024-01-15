Bigg Boss 17, Jan 14: Karan Johar slams Isha Malviya for her acts; asks 'Did they tag you as a 'player'?'

Bigg Boss 17 is nearing its finale and audiences are eager to know about the contestant who'd lift the winners' trophy. This week, Karan Johar replaced Salman Khan to host the Weekend Ka Vaar episode and it was full of perspectives and reality checks for the contestants. While a few understood the feedback, others stood firm on their stands.

The majority of the episode was dedicated to Karan Johar's conversation with Isha Malviya. The popular filmmaker lashed out at the Udaariyaan actress for her acts.

Karan Johar asks Isha Malviya if anybody called her a 'player'

Karan Johar told Isha Malviya that when she declined her relationship with Samarth Jurel and chose to stay in one room with her ex and refused to be with him, did anybody give any tags to her? Or did anyone tell her that she's a player?

He also revealed that everybody noticed the weird relationship she had with her ex Abishek Kumar in the initial phase and even after her boyfriend entered the show, they had a weird trio bond, but nobody gave any tags to her bonds and thus she should also not be curious in giving a tag to Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui's relationship.

Have a look at a recent promo of Bigg Boss 17

Karan Johar revealed Isha Malviya's hypocrisy

Isha Malviya revealed that her friendship with Mannara Chopra was ruined as she called her out during the nomination task for not nominating Abhishek Kumar. Karan asked Isha why did she not listen to Samarth when he asked her not to talk to Abhishek. Malviya said that it is her nature to let go.

Karan proved that Isha thinks it's right to let go in her situation but the same thing can't happen with Mannara. When Mannara let go of Abhishek's act and didn't nominate him, Isha got irked and called her out.

Furthermore, Karan Johar also revealed that he could connect to Abhishek Kumar, Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, and Mannara Chopra the most as they suffered a lot. He went inside the Archive Room to hug them and motivate them.

