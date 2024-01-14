Bigg Boss 17, Jan 14: Vicky Jain reveals he took burnt of Ankita Lokhande's past with Sushant Singh Rajput

Tonight's (14th January 2024) episode of Bigg Boss 17 was filled with Karan Johar's savage conversation with the contestants. The episode also had Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's presence which surely tickled the viewers' funny bones.

In a conversation with housemates, Karan Johar who replaced Salman Khan to host the Weekend Ka Vaar this week, told Vicky Jain that he should have taken a stand for his wife Ankita Lokhande while she kept apologizing to his mother. This irked Vicky and he was seen in an intense conversation with wife Ankita.

Vicky Jain talks about Ankita Lokhande's past relationship

After Karan Johar talked about Vicky Jain not standing up for his wife, he had a long discussion with the Pavitra Rishta actress wherein he spoke at length about how he has always been there for her. He told her that he stayed with her and her family for three years and adapted accordingly. He also revealed that Ankita has hardly stayed for fifteen days in his house in Bilaspur in a year. He also shared that he took the heat of Ankita Lokahnde's past relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput but still never told her anything.

Also, he mentioned that his family never questioned Ankita about anything including her work.

Have a look at the recent promo of Bigg Boss 17

Ankita Lokhande reveals her conversation with mother-in-law to Vicky Jain

After the session with Karan Johar, Vicky asked Ankita about what exactly his mother told her. Lokhande revealed that Vicky's mother told her the repercussions of the slipper incident. She shared the information that his father called her mother and asked if she also hit her husband as Ankita did.

Vicky stated that he was well aware of the reactions that Ankita's action would invite and thus he always used to keep a check on her acts but she never understood what he was trying to say.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain hug it out

Furthermore, post the discussion, Ankita went ahead to hug Vicky. She sat down while he was sitting on the chair. He asked her not to sit down as it may look bad onscreen. Later, they hugged it out.

