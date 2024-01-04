Bigg Boss 17, Jan 3: Ankita Lokhande becomes new CAPTAIN; disappointed Samarth Jurel-Mannara Chopra react

Tonight's (Jan 3, 2024) episode of Bigg Boss 17 was quite interesting with an exciting captaincy task. The episode started with a massive fight between Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, and Isha Malviya. In a fit of rage, Kumar slapped Samarth and things got out of hand. Almost all the housemates stood against Kumar and condemned his actions.

Abhishek Kumar was removed from the captaincy race followed by his behavior while Ankita Lokhande became the captain of the house.

As per the captaincy task, ex-captains of the show Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, and Aoora got the power to choose the new captain of the house. While Munawar was rooting for Ankita, Isha wanted Samarth to become the captain. However, Munawar tried to convince Isha and get her on the same page and made Lokhande win the captaincy task. Later, Ankita was announced as the new captain of the house and everyone congratulated her.

Mannara Chopra and Samarth Jurel disappointed

Samarth Jurel wanted to get a benefit as his girlfriend Isha Malviya was one of the ex-captains who had the power to make the decision. Samarth told her the same and mentioned that he should get the benefit of her being in the decisive position. However, after giving a word to Munawar, Isha had to remove Samarth from the race for captaincy.

Isha stated that she owed one to Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain and thus she took the decision of removing him from the race. Ankita and Vicky also appreciated the stand that Isha took for them. However, Samarth was quite upset with the same. Isha also shared that she had helped Samarth earlier by making a few decisions in his favor and now she wanted to return the favor that Vicky and Ankita did for her during her captaincy.

Mannara Chopra was upset with Munawar Faruqui for not taking a stand for her and letting her be in the race. However, Munawar was clear that he wanted Lokhande to become the captain and he played his game accordingly.

