Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel's breakup was unexpected for their fans. Recently, Rinku Dhawan, who was one of the co-contestants of Isha and Samarth in the Bigg Boss 17 house, reacted to their breakup. In a recent interview, she called the Udaariyaan actress 'over-ambitious.' The Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii actress also stated that she told Samarth how right after the show, Isha would be seen with someone else.

However, the comments did not go well with Isha, and she slammed Rinku for her remarks. In a recent talk session with a portal, she bashed Dhawan and gave a strong reply to her.

Isha Malviya reacts to Rinku Dhawan's statements

During a conversation with Galatta India, Isha Malviya slammed Rinku for her comments. The Udaariyaan actress said, "Wo unki khud ki marriage life mein successful nahi rahi hain. Mujhe yeh bolna nahi chahiye lekin agar wo itni gandi gandi baatein bol rahi hain (She has not been successful in her own marriage life. I shouldn't say this but if she is saying such dirty things)."

Isha Malviya continued, "She has been divorced, unka khud ka divorce ho chuka hai aur aap 20 saal ke bachchon ko dekhne mein lage ho. Humara kya hai, humara toh theek hai, breakup ho jayega, relationship ho jaayenge, (She herself has been divorced, and you are busy looking at 20-year-old children. What about us, there will be breakups and relationships), but look at yourself. Your marriage has not worked out well."

Further, the young actress remarked that people say such things to stay in the limelight. Isha explained that she never said anything discourteous to Rinku Dhawan or Jigna Vora after coming out of Bigg Boss 17 as she respects them.

About Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel

In Bigg Boss 17, Isha and Samarth were often seen sharing cozy moments. However, the duo also engaged in disagreements. Initially, when the actor entered the house as a wild card contestant, Isha denied him being her boyfriend. As of now, the reason for their breakup is yet to be revealed.

