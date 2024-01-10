Bigg Boss 17, Jan 9: Isha Malviya and Mannara Chopra lock horns; former calls her 'hypocrite'

Today's (Jan 9) episode was full of fights and clashes among contestants. Whether it was the argument between Vicky Jain or Mannara Chopra or Isha Malviya's clash with the latter. After the Zid actress did not support Abhishek Kumar’s nomination, Vicky and Isha feel disappointed in her. They confront her for making such a decision during the nomination task.

Isha Malviya and Mannara Chopra lose calm at each other

Following the nomination process, Mannara Chopra and Isha Malviya lock horns inside the controversial house. The former says, “Meko yeh strongly laga that they are against aur Munawar bhi Abhishek ko nominate karega jaise usne bola hai (I strongly felt that they are against and Munawar will also nominate Abhishek as he said earlier).” Isha replies, “But this is not a reason, Mannara. You won't do a safe play for others, right.”

Apart from calling Mannara Chopra’s move a safe move, the Udaariyaan actress comments, “Tujhe abhi Abhishek isiliye pasand aa raha hai kyunki wo Munawar ke against hai (Lately, you are liking Abhishek Kumar because he is against Munawar).” The Zid actress agrees and accepts the fact. Confronting her move, Isha further adds, “But this is not the fact. The two are friends, and this is why Munawar Faruqui did not nominate Abhishek.”

Have a look at Bigg Boss 17 promo:

The next moment, Isha Malviya comments, “This is hypocrisy only. The thing that you keep saying to Munawar applies to you, too. Munawar is a bigger hypocrite, but you are also the same.” She again mentions that Mannara Chopra is playing safe. Losing her cool on the same, Mannara shouts, “Will I do a safe play for Abhishek? Are you really serious?”

She keeps claiming that Munawar played safe but not her. Countering her, the Udaariyaan fame asks her, “Does your Bigg Boss game revolve around Munawar Faruqui? Even if something big happens inside the house, you won't be able to forget him.” Later, Isha talks to Mannara and asks why she holds grudges against Munawar Faruqui if she has no feelings.

