Bigg Boss 17: One-night stands to taking beauty injections; accusations by Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Samarth

Bigg Boss 17's premiere was quite fiery with ex-flame Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya being introduced on the stage. On the launch episode itself, Isha Malviya spoke about Abhishek Kumar's abusive behavior towards her.

She revealed how Abhishek slapped her and one of her eyes was about to get damaged because of the incident. Abhishek and Isha met on the sets of Udaariyaan wherein Isha played one of the lead roles while Kumar played the hero's (Ankit Gupta) brother in the project.

However, the duo became friends in the show until Samarth Jurel, Isha Malviya's current boyfriend entered the show. Since then Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, and Abhishek Kumar have revealed various secrets about each other and alleged each other for several things. Let's have a look at the allegations that the trio put against each other.

Samarth Jurel alleged Abhishek Kumar threatened to pour hot tea on Isha Malviya's face

After Samarth Jurel entered the Bigg Boss 17 house, he exposed Abhishek Kumar's violent behavior and informed the housemates about things he would do to Isha during the time he was dating her. Samarth alleged that Abhishek threatened to pour a hot cup of tea on Isha's face during a major fight. The revelation was quite shocking while Abhishek didn't deny or accept the allegation.

Have a look at a recent promo of Bigg Boss 17

Samarth Jurel alleged that Abhishek Kumar threatened Isha Malviya to push her out of a running car

During his pre-entry interactions with the media and in the Bigg Boss 17 house, Samarth alleged that Abhishek has been extremely possessive and insecure about his relationship with Isha. He revealed that Isha had put up a backless picture on social media which angered Kumar. The Maitree actor alleged that Abhishek threatened Isha to delete the picture or he would push her out of the running car.

Samarth Jurel reveals Abhishek Kumar was thrown out of Udaariyaan

In a recent episode, Samarth Jurel revealed that Abhishek Kumar was thrown out of the show, Udaariyaan wherein Isha Malviya played the grey character. He alleged that the shoot was often delayed because of Abhishek and hence the makers had to show Abhishek's character Amrik's death to ensure a smooth shooting procedure.

Isha Malviya revealed Abhishek Kumar locked himself during her onscreen wedding sequence

On the premiere episode of Bigg Boss 17, Isha Malviya revealed that Abhishek was quite possessive about her. He would not like to see her getting married even onscreen. Isha narrated an incident when Abhishek locked himself in a room for hours as he didn't want to see his girlfriend getting married to someone else. Isha mentioned being quite worried for Abhishek while she also had to concentrate on her performance in the show.

Abhishek Kumar alleged Isha Malviya of dating yet another Udaariyaan actor

Abhishek Kumar once spoke about Isha Malviya's closeness with yet another co-star of Udaariyaa before him. He stated that he didn't like her having many male friends, partying till late at night, being friendly with owners of restaurants, and agreeing to collaborate with them for a few bucks.

Abhishek Kumar alleged Isha Malviya took beauty injections

The Udaariyaan actor revealed that Isha took beauty injections to make her appearance better. He also mentioned paying bills for a few injections. He revealed he paid some nine thousand rupees for Isha's beauty enhancement treatments.

Isha Malviya alleged Abhishek Kumar of one-night stands

In a massive fight, Isha revealed Abhishek's one-night stands, the actor also alleged her for the same in defense. He also asked Isha's boyfriend Samarth to keep a check on her when she says she's partying. He asked him to check if she goes to the party or somewhere else.

Isha Malviya alleged Abhishek Kumar of taking steroids for his body

In a fight, Abhishek is often told that he charges toward others and flaunts his toned body. Isha Malviya once alleged that Abhishek Kumar's body is a result of steroids and is not an organic level of fitness achieved by him.

Isha Malviya revealed taking the help of PSO to keep Abhishek away from her

In a recent conversation with Vicky Jain, Isha revealed that there were PSOs (Personal Security Officers) on the sets of Udaariyaan to ensure that Abhishek didn't come near her amidst the shoot and create a scene.

Isha Malviya revealed that she had to throw Abhishek out of her colony

While narrating her break-up incident, Isha revealed that she messaged Abhishek and they discussed their breakup and within a few minutes, Abhishek ended up near her residence and started to honk his car. He later reached her house and broke stuff in a fit of rage. Finally, a few bouncers from the society intervened and asked him to leave the premises.