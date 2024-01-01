Bigg Boss 17 Promo: Abhishek Kumar, Ayesha Khan, or Anurag Dobhal; who will be eliminated tonight?

Bigg Boss 17 is keeping the audiences hooked with its exciting twists and turns. Yesterday’s double elimination shocked everyone. With Neil Bhatt and Rinku Dhawan out of the house, contestants are eager to see who will take the next exit.

Now, in a recent promo, it has been revealed that another contestant will take leave from the Bigg Boss 17 house tonight.

Which contestant will exit tonight?

A promo of Bigg Boss 17 uploaded a few minutes back shows the surprise that awaits the housemates on the first day of the year. The promo begins with an announcement by Bigg Boss, “Aaj nomination ka din hain, par nomination ke rights sirf captain and ex-captains ke paas hain.”

After this, former captains Isha Malviya and Munawar Faruqui nominated Ayesha Khan and Anurag Dobhal respectively. Current captain Aoora takes Abhishek Kumar’s name.

Bigg Boss announces to eliminate one of them immediately. Anurag says, “Sab dogle hain. (Everyone is double-faced).” Abhishek says, “Pehli baar rishton ke sochi thi meine (I thought about relationships for the first time).” To this, Ayesha Khan says, “Jis rishte ko aap bacha rahe rahe the, wo rishta aab unhi logon ke saath baitha hain. (The relation you were trying to save is sitting with other relationships there).”

Watch the Bigg Boss 17 promo here:

After the announcement, Bigg Boss takes the name of the contestant who doesn't deserve to be in the house.

The promo is uploaded with the caption, "Kiska Bigg Boss ka safar hoga New Year shuruwaat hote hi khatam? Dekhiye #BiggBoss17, Mon-Fri 10 PM & Sat-Sun 9:30 PM sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par." (Whose Bigg Boss journey will come to an end on New Year?)

Reacting to the video, netizens called out Aoora for taking Abhishek Kumar's name. They commented that he became captain because of Abhishek and is now taking his name. Many also wrote that Anurag and Ayesha should leave as they do not bring much to the game.

Only a few hours to go for tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 17, and viewers can finally see who will leave the house tonight.

