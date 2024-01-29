Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan expresses SHOCK on Ankita Lokhande's eviction; recalls Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's time

Bigg Boss 17 finally wraps itself up with a bang. Hosted by Salman Khan, the controversial reality show received its winner on January 28. With Munawar Faruqui lifting the trophy as the winner, the current season was indeed a memorable one for the viewers. While Abhishek Kumar emerged as the second runner-up, Mannara Chopra got evicted at the third spot.

However, what seemed quite unexpected was Ankita Lokhande's exit. After Arun Mashettey got evicted at the first spot in the final run, the Pavitra Rishta actress was out of the race. Her exit led Munawar, Abhishek, and Mannara to reach the top 3.

Salman Khan on Ankita Lokhande's eviction

After Arun Mashettey was eliminated from the race, the top 4 contestants were given an envelope, each containing the decision of their fate. Mannara Chopra was asked to open the envelope and found the 'safe' card inside. The next moment, Munawar Faruqui secured his place in the top 3. Lastly, among Abhishek Kumar and Ankita Lokhande, the latter received the evicted note in her envelope.

She stepped out of the controversial house after being locked inside for more than three months. As Ankita joined host Salman Khan on the stage, the actress expressed that she expected to be hurt due to her eviction, but the presence of her mom made her feel alright.

Further, Salman Khan told her, "Even I am shocked actually. I am shocked kyunki mujhe aisa laga tha ki aap winner tak aa hi jaaogi. First second mein aa jaaogi (I am shocked because I thought you would emerge as the winner. You will come in the first second)."

Comparing Ankita's eviction to Bigg Boss 16's Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's exit from the winning race, Salman Khan commented, "Aur ek pichchle season mein bhi hua tha jab mujhe aisa laga tha ki Priyanka jeetegi aur mujhe jo reaction milta raha hai wo yeh tha ki (And this also happened in a previous season when I felt that Priyanka would win and the reaction I was getting was that) Ankita would be the Bigg Boss winner this time."

Khan continued, "And I'm shocked that you are not. Pata nahi aisa kya ho gaya hai ki aap bahar aa gayi hain iss waqt (I don't know what has happened that you have come out at this time)."

Munawar Faruqui wins Bigg Boss 17

Following Ankita Lokhande's eviction, Mannara Chopra became the third contestant to be eliminated in the final run of Bigg Boss 17. With Abhishek Kumar and Munawar Faruqui reaching the top 2, the audience was extremely excited to have their winner.

During the grand finale night, Salman Khan announced Munawar Faruqui as the Bigg Boss 17 winner and Abhishek Kumar emerged as the first-runner up. Besides lifting the trophy, he took home prize money of Rs 50 lakhs and a luxurious car.

The stand-up comedian actively participated in grueling tasks, slipped into emotional breakdowns, faced conflicts with other contestants, and even engaged in heated arguments with fellow inmates during his stay inside the house.

About Bigg Boss 17 finale

Bigg Boss 17 grand finale began with a bang as Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Krushna Abhishek, and Sudesh Lehri took the contestants on a laughter riot. Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, also entertained the audience with his banter with the inmates.

Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan also appeared on the grand finale episode of Bigg Boss 17 to promote their film Shaitaan. Madhuri Dixit and Suniel Shetty also graced the show and promoted their upcoming dance reality show, Dance Deewane.

