Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain lashes out at Ankita Lokhande; 'Aapke sab rishtey pavitra or mere sab kharab?'

Bigg Boss 17 is marching towards the finale and soon the show will have the winner. As the grand finale day is coming closer, the drama inside the house is considerably increasing. After a fiery Weekend Ka Vaar, the contestants will yet again return to locking horns with each other.

The first fight of this new week seems to take place between the married couple Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande.

Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande's massive fight

As per the new promo of Bigg Boss 17, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are seen getting into a heated argument. Ankita expresses that her husband is not compassionate enough in the relationship and that's what's affecting her. Vicky said, "Aap jab Munawar ka haath pakadti thi or usko hug karti thi tab mujhe bhi aise hi behave karna chaiye tha. Aapke sab rishte pavitra aur mere sab rishtey kharab. Mai thak gaya sab kar kar ke. Hadh hogayi hai."

(I should've reacted the same way when you were holding hands with Munawar and hugging him. How are all of your bonds pure and mine are maligned? I'm tired of everything now. There's a limit.)

Have a look at the recent promo of Bigg Boss 17 here-

Further, Ankita told Vicky that she is insecure. When Ankita shared that she also did a lot, Vicky replied, "Kuch nahi kiya hai aapne". (You haven't done anything).

Karan Johar stood by Ankita Lokhande and slammed Vicky Jain

In the recent Weekend Ka Vaar, Karan Johar extended her thoughts for Ankita Lokhande and also hugged her as she went through a tough time in the previous week. He asked Vicky why didn't he ask Ankita about the matter when she continuously said sorry to him and his mother. Johar mentioned that he is not expecting Jain to go against his mother, but the least he could do was to ask Ankita about the conversation with his mother.

Ankita signaled Karan to not get into the matter and he respected the privacy. Later, Ankita and Vicky got into a conversation wherein Vicky asked about what her mother told her. After a lot of resistance, Ankita revealed to him that his father called her mother and asked her if she also kicked her husband like Ankita kicked Vicky.

Vicky Jain's explanation to Ankita Lokhande

Vicky asked Ankita about how her father would feel if he was in his father's shoes, wouldn't he feel bad? Ankita agreed that he might have felt bad. Vicky explained to her that her father would've also expressed his displeasure over the incident and his father also did the same.

Vicky Jain further reminded Ankita Lokhande about how he has always been there for her in her tough times and also took the brunt of her past relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput. He mentioned that he stayed with her family for three years and adapted to their way of life while his family in Bilaspur is different.

He also revealed that Ankita doesn't spend more than 15 days in her in-laws' house in a year and nobody questions her and has always given her the space despite her lifestyle and profession being very different.

Ankita tried to comfort Vicky with a hug and they tried to sort things out later.



