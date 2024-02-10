Yesterday (Feb 9) was a glitzy event in Mumbai as the contestants of Bigg Boss 17 gathered for a memorable reunion at the show's success party. The bash was filled with excitement, from Munawar Faruqui's grand entrance to Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's matching outfits in blue. The Bigg Boss 17 party was a non-stop celebration, but there was one thing that stole the spotlight!

Bigg Boss 17 contestants groove to BB anthem

The success party of Bigg Boss 17 was absolutely extravagant! Many famous celebrities graced the occasion, making it even more special. But what really got the fans excited was the reunion of the contestants. Each one of them looked stunning as they walked the red carpet. And now, social media is buzzing with numerous videos and photos from the event.

One of the main highlights of the event was when the contestants showcased their dancing skills to the Bigg Boss 17 anthem. Ankita Lokhande, Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, and the rest of the attendees danced their hearts out with full enthusiasm, truly enjoying the BB anthem.

Vicky Jain and Abhishek Kumar also could not resist but groove to the beats of the anthem. Mannara Chopra also showcased her energetic moves as she bonded with Manasvi Mamgai and Jigna Vora. While enjoying the nostalgic track Badal Gaye Hain Din, the contestants cut the cake to celebrate their journey on the reality show.

Advertisement

Have a look at the video here:

Speaking of their looks, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain reflected couple goals by twining in blue. Isha Malviya stole the limelight with her chic look in a short blingy dress, while Mannara Chopra exuded elegance in a short white skirt and crop top ensemble.

Abhishek Kumar dazzled as he wore a silver jacket that he paired with a black t-shirt and trousers. Munawa Faruqui looked simple yet stylish in a black kurta-pajama. The Bigg Boss 17 success party was also graced by K-pop sensation Aoora, who looked stunning in a yellow suit. Arun Mashettey arrived at the party with his wife, Malak. Further, needless to say, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt appeared gorgeous together, as always!

ALSO READ: WATCH: Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain vibe together on dance floor at Bigg Boss 17 success party