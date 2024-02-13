Ayesha Khan made her presence felt in the Bigg Boss 17 house with her strong opinion and stand against other contestants of the show. The actress got eliminated after the roast task and fans who entered the show as audience didn't vote enough for her. Post the show, the actress is busy with her upcoming projects. She has also made a point of making her social media presence stronger.

Ayesha Khan expresses her wish to adopt a baby

The Baalveer 3 actress took to social media and shared a beautiful video of a family traveling on a motorcycle and the baby is seen enjoying the ride. Ayesha expressed her wish to adopt a baby by sharing the video on her Instagram story. The actress also asked fans to send her questions and she would answer the same in a YouTube video.

Have a look at the post shared by Ayesha Khan on child adoption-

Ayesha Khan promotes projects of her friends from Bigg Boss 17

Ayesha Khan made many friends in the Bigg Boss 17 house and also gained sympathy for sharing her side of the story against Munawar Faruqui. The actress made sure to promote her friends' upcoming projects. Abhishek Kumar and Mannara Chopra's Saanware has been released and Khan shared the clip of the song and wrote, "@aebyborntoshine @memannara Loved your chemistry!! Kitna Pyaara Gaana."

The young actress and social media influencer also shared her thoughts on Anurag Dobhal and Khanzaadi's upcoming song Rangreza. She wrote, "Can't wait to watch Rangreza mere dost."

Have a look at Ayesha Khan's Instagram stories for her friends here-

Ayesha Khan's entry in Bigg Boss 17 house

Ayesha Khan entered the Bigg Boss 17 house to seek justice as she claimed that Munawar Faruqui was two-timing with her along with his girlfriend Nazila Sitaishi. The actress also made a major revelation that Munawar and Nazila had broken up before the rapper-comedian entered the show.

Ayesha's entry brought a storm in Munawar Faruqui's life inside the Bigg Boss 17 house as he struggled to cope with him being exposed on national television.

