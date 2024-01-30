Bigg Boss 17’s runner-up Abhishek Kumar reacts to Riteish Deshmukh supporting him on the show

Bigg Boss Season 17 concluded on January 28, where comedian Munawar Faruqui lifted the winner's trophy with a cash prize and a luxury Hyundai four-seater. Nevertheless, Abhishek Kumar bagged the position of first-runner. Recently in a media interaction, Abhishek has expressed his heartfelt gratitude towards actor Riteish Deshmukh for extending his support during his Bigg Boss journey. The 20-year-old actor faced a one-day eviction after slapping Samarth.

Abhishek thanked actor Ritesh Deshmukh for his support

Earlier in the show when Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel mocked Udaariya Actor’s mental health s, Riteish Deshmukh with many other celebrities took to their Twitter handles to take a stand for him. Riteish Deshmukh tweeted, “My heart goes out to Abhishek.”

Recently, after the conclusion of Bigg Boss, the first runner-up addressed the actor's support while he was inside. He said, “Mujhe pata chala ki Riteish sir ne mere liye likha tha, Riteish sir thank you so much, Matlab acha lagta hai jab itne bade bade naam aap ko jante hai ki haan yaha tak pahuch Gaya.” (I was told that Ritiesh Sir has extended his support tome. Thank You so much sir. It feels tremendously good when you realize such big names know about you.)

Advertisement

Abhishek Kumar’s reaction on Munawar’s win

Abhishek's journey on Bigg Boss 17 was quite eventful. Despite his loss, Abhishek Kumar stated that Munawar was equally deserving. Abhishek says he’s happy that he at least won hearts even if he couldn’t bag the trophy.

Earlier today, the Udaariyan actor shared a clip from the Bigg Boss Season 17 finale episode where he concluded his journey with beautiful lines, “Aakhir me sab kuch acha hi hota hai ❤” (Everything gets well in the end).

From Prince Narula to Aishwarya Sharma Celebrities Who Supported Abhishek

Along with Riteish Deshmukh, Kamya Ahuja, Ankit Gupta, Aishwarya Sharma, Prince Narula, Kishwer Merchant, and others came in support of Abhishek's situation. Meanwhile, Abhishek has yet not checked all the tweets as he was busy spending time with his family. Udaariyan cast, including Priyanka Chahar and Ankit Gupta, has thrown a bash to welcome their 20-year-old co-star and first runner-up of Bigg Boss Season 17.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17 Winner: Munawar Faruqui wins with maximum votes; lifts trophy