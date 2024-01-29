Bigg Boss 17 Winner: Munawar Faruqui wins with maximum votes; lifts trophy

Bigg Boss Season 17 ended today (January 28) on a great note with Munawar Faruqui lifting the trophy of the season. Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 17 is one of those controversial reality shows that grabbed attention and turned out to be a decent season in the history of the show. After being locked inside the controversial house for more than 100 days, five contestants made it to the finale.

Munawar Faruqui wins Bigg Boss 17:

January 28th marked the grand finale of Bigg Boss 17, and tonight's episode saw the stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui emerging as the winner. With the announcement, the wait for fans to have their Bigg Boss 17 winner came to an end. After spending more than three months in the controversial house, Munawar Faruqui secured first place and lifted the winning trophy.

The stand-up comedian actively participated in captaincy and grueling tasks, went through an emotional breakdown, faced conflicts with other contestants, and even engaged in heated arguments with fellow inmates. All his efforts paid off as he emerged as the winner. Besides lifting the trophy, Munawar Faruqui took home prize money of Rs 50 lakhs and a luxurious car.

Munawar Faruqui is a stand-up comedian by profession. During his stint on Bigg Boss 17, Munawar faced emotional turmoil after Ayesha Khan entered the house and accused him of 'two-timing' with her and dating multiple women at once.

Speaking of the runner-ups, Abhishek Kumar and Mannara Chopra emerged as the first and second runners-up, respectively. Besides the top three finalists, the other two contestants to reach the final were Ankita Lokhande and Arun Mashettey.

About Bigg Boss 17:

Bigg Boss 17 started airing on October 15th last year and saw 21 contestants competing for the winning title. The list included the names of Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, Arun Mashettey, Vicky Jain, Isha Malviya, Ayesha Khan, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Samarth Jurel, Anurag Dobhal, Sana Raees Khan, Khanzaadi, Sunny Aryaa (Tehelka), Jigna Vora, Rinku Dhawan, Soniya Bansal, Navid Sole, Manasvi Mamgai, and Aoora.

With Munawar Faruqui announced as the winner of this season, Bigg Boss 17 has drawn its curtain down today, January 28th. Undoubtedly, the season was comprised of several surprises and dramatic factors that once again did not fail to entertain the viewers.

Pinkvilla wishes Munawar Faruqui congratulations and best wishes.

