Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel made headlines regularly during their time inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. From the moment Samarth entered the house till he left, his journey was memorable and he earned the love and support of his fans. However, the rumor mill has it tthatt thee lovebirds aree not together anymore. Amidst these rumors, Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel met on the sets of Dance Deewane. In her vlog, Isha captured the interaction with Chintu that delighted their fans.

Samarth Jurel has this complaint against Isha Malviya

As Isha Malviya gets ready and comes out of the vanity van, she goes to the waiting area. She shows her fans the main entrance through which everyone enters the stage. As she points the camera towards the door, Samarth Jurel enters the frame. As he fixes his hair, Isha says, “Aur ye hain Chintu. Aaplog puchte hain ye kaha hain, ye hain mahashay. (And this is Chintu. You guys ask about his whereabouts, and this is him).”

Samartth’s reply disappoints Isha as he says, “Milti hi nahi hain, main kya karu. (She doesn’t meet, what can I do?)” Isha continues saying, “Bohot ladhai karte hain jo mujhse… (The one who fights with me all the time)” She doesn’t finish the sentence and makes a face and looks at Samarth.

Advertisement

Check out Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya’s recent reel:

Further, Isha expresses her excitement as they are about to enter the stage of Dance Deewane. Isha also asks Samarth why he is acting so cold, and Samarth replies that he is going to meet Isha, referring to the contestant of the show.

When the two lovebirds met on the sets, they also shot a reel. Fans of the couple were delighted to see them together after so long. While Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel were going strong inside the Bigg Boss 17 house, rumors of their separation surfaced after they came out of the house.

They were not spotted together at any public events. Further, Samarth’s post on Valentines Day where he wrote that some people have become too busy to meet their loved ones hinted at their breakup. Later, the Bigg Boss 17 contestant deleted the post. While there has been no official confirmation about the same, it’s not confirmed if the two are together.

ALSO READ: Did Bigg Boss 17 couple Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel not celebrate Valentine’s Day? Latter's post hints at breakup