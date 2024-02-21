Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan radiates elegance in silk kurta

Actress and winner of Bigg Boss 7, Gauahar Khan, has established herself as a prominent figure in the entertainment industry. With her versatile talents in acting and dancing, she has captivated audiences for several years. Presently, Gauahar Khan, alongside Rithvik Dhanjani, graces the screens as the host of the dancing reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Recently embracing motherhood, the actress has transparently shared her journey with fans on social media platforms. Gauahar Khan's life, both professionally and personally, serves as an inspiration to many as she consistently dazzles admirers with pictures radiating grace and elegance.

A Glimpse into Gauahar's Style

A few hours ago, Gauahar Khan shared a post unveiling a stunning ensemble comprising a Silk Kurta set adorned with Gotta, Dori, and Handwork detailing. The intricacies of the attire beautifully complement her enchanting aura, exuding sophistication and grace. Complemented by a tie-dye silk Dupatta, the ensemble stands as a testament to her impeccable sense of style and elegance. In her caption, she wrote, 'Aisi Mulaqat.' To complete her look, Gauahar tied her tresses in a bun and donned a pair of matching earrings. Adorned in regal splendor, she wore a gold neckpiece.

A few days ago, Gauahar shared a couple of photos in a blue lehenga on her official Instagram handle. In her caption, she wrote, 'Rajasthani Chori.' Gauahar had lost 10 kgs in 10 days, surprising her fans and netizens with her inspiring change.

More about Gauahar Khan

Gauahar Khan and social media sensation Zaid Darbar exchanged vows in December 2020 amidst the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly two years into their marital journey, the couple joyfully announced their impending parenthood in December 2022. Welcoming their first child, Zehaan, on May 10, 2023, Gauahar and Zaid embarked on a new chapter of parenthood. Despite the responsibilities of motherhood, Gauahar continues to shine professionally as she takes on the role of host in the ongoing dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11.

In the realm of Bollywood films, Ishaqzaade stands out as a production that brought Gauahar Khan considerable acclaim. Her memorable performance, particularly in the iconic track Jhalla Wallah, remains etched in the minds of viewers. Gauahar Khan's noteworthy filmography also includes prominent titles such as Game, Fever, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Begum Jaan, and others.

