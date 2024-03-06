Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav, who is also a YouTuber and social media sensation, never fails to hit headlines owing to his personal and professional life. Now, Elvish is in the news again for his recent collaboration with Bigg Boss 17 fame Isha Malviya. Yes, Elvish and Isha have teased fans by sharing reel on their social media handle leaving fans thrilled for their upcoming project.

Elvish Yadav collaborates with Isha Malviya:

A few minutes back, Elvish Yadav shared a reel on his Instagram account with Isha Malviya. In this video, the two are seen walking on the beach while a song is playing in the background. Isha is seen wearing a body-fit black top and baggy denim jeans. Similarly, Elvish is donning a black shirt and jeans.

Sharing this video, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner wrote, "वक़्त के बदलने से दिल कहाँ बदलते हैं आप से मोहब्बत थी आप से मोहब्बत है."

Watch Isha Malviya and Elvish Yadav's video here-

In the comment section of this video, Elvish Yadav hinted at an upcoming project with Isha Malviya and wrote, "Surprise abhi shuru hue haii kaisa laga ye wala."

After her stint in the show, Isha Malviya's fans were eagerly waiting for the announcement of her project. It seems like the wait is finally over.

About Elvish Yadav:

On the professional front, Elvish Yadav won the Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss OTT 2 and did several music videos post this. He believes in leading a luxurious life and has a massive collection of swanky cars. Elvish is also busy building his four-storey house and reportedly is spending a huge amount on it.

A few weeks ago, Elvish grabbed eyeballs after he slapped a stranger in a restaurant. While talking to a portal, the YouTuber stated that the stranger abused his mother which made him violent. For the uninformed, this incident occurred in the presence of a cop. Elvish stated that he doesn't regret slapping that person and feels that he has not done anything wrong.

Speaking about Isha Malviya, the actress rose to fame after essaying the role of Jasmine in the hit show Udaariyaan. She then participated in Salman Khan's hosted controversial show Bigg Boss 17.

