Isha Malviya debunks breakup rumor with her comment on Samarth Jurel’s latest post; Check out

Isha Malviya gained attention after her appearance on Bigg Boss 17. People mainly talked about her relationships with her ex-boyfriend Abhishek Kumar and her current boyfriend Samarth Jurel while she was in the controversial house. Since leaving the show, there have been ongoing rumors about her breaking up with Samarth. But time and time again, they have proven these rumors to be false. Recently, Isha did something that further proved this.

Isha Malviya’s comment on Samarth Jurel’s post

Samarth Jurel took to his Instagram account to post several photos from a recent photoshoot. He can be seen striking poses in a stylish grey suit, exuding confidence and charm. In the caption, he wrote, “An alpha male does not need to prove his strength, his personality is good enough to speak volumes about the same.”

However, more than the actor’s hot frames and catchy caption, what caught everyone’s attention was Isha Malviya’s reaction to them. Isha took to the comments section and penned, “Woah (fire emoji).” Samarth acknowledged the same and replied to the actress with a red heart emoji. This delightful exchange between the duo served as proof that the two are very much together.

Have a look at Samarth Jurel’s Instagram post

Before this, Isha Malviya rubbished breakup rumors when she filmed a funny exchange with Samarth Jurel during their meetup on the sets of Dance Deewane 4.

Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel’s relationship

Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel fell in love while shooting for their Udaariyaan. Samarth joined Isha on Bigg Boss 17 as a wildcard after finding her getting too close to her former boyfriend, Abhishek Kumar. Post their exit from the show, media mills got flooded with Isha and Samarth’s breakup speculations due to various reasons.

Firstly, Isha and Samarth were never spotted together on any public occasions after Bigg Boss 17. Adding to this, Samarth dropped a cryptic message on Valentine's Day which said that some people have grown too busy to see their loved ones, probably hinting at his separation from Isha. However, he later deleted the same.

