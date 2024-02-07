Bigg Boss OTT 2's Falaq Naaz comments on the relationship of Bigg Boss 17 couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

In an exclusive interview with Siddharth Kannan, Bigg Boss OTT season 2 contestant and actress Falaq Naaz commented on the on-screen relationship of the couples from Bigg Boss 17. When the actress was explicitly asked about Ankita and Vicky’s deteriorating image, she replied, “Ye unhone khud ne ki hai (They did that by themselves).” With this statement, she meant that they themselves are ruining their relationship. “Aap log khud apne rishte par ungali utha rahe ho (You people are pointing fingers at your own relationship).”

Falaq Naaz also addressed Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt’s relationship following Munnawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar.

Falaq Naaz’s comments on Ankita-Vicky’s marriage

Actress Falaq Naaz, in the same interview, commented on Ankita-Vicky’s marriage status when asked to throw light on it. The 32-year-old actress said that initially, she thought it was an act or something, and there would be some understanding between them.

Adding to this, she said, “But agar aisa ho raha hai to it’s really sad! Ki do log jinke teen saal ho chuke hai shaadi ko wo ab ja ke ek dusre ko samajh rahe hai. To matlab ye bahut ek alag cheez ho jati hai fir (But if it's not an act, then it's really sad! That two people who have been married for three years are only now starting to understand each other. That means it's a whole different thing then.)”

When Vicky Jain tried to hit Ankita

Earlier in Bigg Boss, when husband Vicky Jain tried to hit the Pavitraa Rishta actress, Falaq took it to her Instagram, questioning the dignity of their marriage.

Falaq addressed what Vicky’s sister-in-law said about how they haven’t had time to understand each other because of their work lives. She further added that she, as an individual, cannot understand that the couple doesn’t know about each other.

Speaking to Siddharth Kannan she said,“Pata nahi mujhe acha nahi laga kayi jagha pe Ankita ko rota hua dekh kar. Mujhe lagta tha hurt ho rahi hai ladki, Vicky is tarha se behave kar raha hai. But I think dono ne bahar aakar ek dusre se aapas mein sort kiya hai ya andar bhi dono sorted the. To jo bhi tha. Plan tha ya jo bhi tha theek nahi tha mere hisaab se (I didn't like seeing Ankita crying in so many places. I thought the girl was getting hurt, the way Vicky was behaving. But I think they both came out and sorted it out with each other, or they were already sorted out inside. So whatever it was. It was not okay according to me.)”

Falaq comments on Aishwarya-Neil, Munnawar and Abhishek

When asked about Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya, she spontaneously said, “Bahut ache hai wo dono (Both are very good).” The actress further added that they both know each other very well. Neil is aware of Aishwarya’s way of talking, and he knows how to handle her. She says they are both ‘organic’ compared to Vicky and Ankita. They are equally good with each other outside the BB house as they were inside.

Further, when the Mahabharat actress was asked about Munawar’s personal life, she said that he had a tough time inside the house, but all the allegations haven’t affected his image at all.

Next, she addressed Abhishek Kumar by saying he is still young compared to Munawar. He has obviously made mistakes, but in the end, he realized it, apologized for it, and accepted it. This is the reason what made him win the hearts.