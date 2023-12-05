EXCLUSIVE C.I.D's Aditya Srivastava and Shraddha Musale reflect on Dinesh Phadnis's death

Dinesh Phadnis, who played the universally-loved character of Fredrik aka Freddy on the popular show C.I.D, passed away last night at 12.08 am followed by a battle with serious ailments. His last rites took place in a crematorium in Borivali East, Mumbai where actors close to the deceased paid their visits.

Pinkvilla got in touch with Aditya Srivastava and Shraddha Musale who played the characters of Inspector Abhijeet and Dr. Tarika in C.I.D. and the actors shared their thoughts on their friend and colleague passing away.

Shraddha Musale on Dinesh Phadnis's death

Shraddha Musale was one of the first people to be spotted for Phadnis's last rites. She said, "To have worked with someone for years, and losing him is painful. I remember having heart-to-heart conversations, discussing so many things, from home to other issues. He was at my place the last time we all met, I keep remembering those moments, his way of speaking style... All I want to say is that he was one of the sweetest souls, that we don't get these days"

Aditya Srivastava on Dinesh Phadnis's death

Aditya Srivastava played the character of Inspector Abhijeet in C.I.D. He said, "Honestly, I can't talk much about the same right now as we've just bid him a last goodbye. He passed away last night at 12.08 am followed by serious health issues. We were always in touch. He was one of the core members of the show and we always had reunions and met each other often."

He added, "Dinesh was very similar to his onscreen persona. He was very jovial, funny, loving and caring. He was a beautiful human being. I hope he is in a better place now. Can't say anything more than this."

Hrishikesh Pandey who played the character of Inspector Sachin in C.I.D also spoke to Pinkvilla exclusively about Dinesh's death and mentioned that he feels like he has lost a family member.

Pinkvilla hopes Dinesh Phadnis's soul rests in peace.

