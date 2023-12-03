EXCLUSIVE: C.I.D's Dayanand Shetty clarifies Dinesh Phadnis has liver damage: ‘Critical since last two days’

Dinesh Phadnis who played the character of Freddy (Fredricks) in the popular show C.I.D has been hospitalized. On December 2, 2023, there were reports in the media stating that Dinesh had been hospitalized after suffering from a cardiac arrest.

Pinkvilla dialed C.I.D fame Dayanand Shetty's number to get an update about Dinesh's health and in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Dayanand revealed that Dinesh did not suffer from a heart attack, he is rather fighting a battle against liver damage.

Dayanand Shetty gives Dinesh Phadnis' health update

On reports about Dinesh Phadnis suffering from a heart attack, Dayanand Shetty who played the character of Daya in C.I.D, said, "Firstly, it wasn't a heart attack, it was liver damage because of which he was immediately rushed to Tunga Hospital, Malad. For the last two days, he has been very critical. Today morning also I've learned that there's no major improvement. We're hoping he gets better soon."

The Singham Returns actor further added, "Dinesh was getting treated for some other ailment but the medication affected his liver adversely. That's why it is always recommended to take medicines very carefully. You never know when the medicine that one is taking to treat something can cause another major ailment. One should be very careful regarding allopathic medicines."

When asked if he was in touch with Dinesh Phadnis, Dayanand said, "Yes, the entire C.I.D team is quite thick and close. We often meet and do our little reunions. We were always in touch."

Dayanand Shetty and Dinesh Phadnis in C.I.D

Dayanand and Dinesh both got immense fame with C.I.D. While Dayanand was the calmer and serious cop, Fredricks brought a comic relief to the usually serious show. Shetty became popular with the patent dialogue by ACP Pradyuman, 'Daya, darwaza todo' (Daya, break the door).

Phadnis worked as a comic character in various shows and movies. Shetty was seen in Rohit Shetty's blockbuster movie Singham Returns starring Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor. Shetty was also a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 5 (2008).

