EXCLUSIVE: Hrishikesh Pandey on Dinesh Phadnis' death: 'It feels like we've lost a family member'

The nation woke up to the unfortunate news of C.I.D fame Dinesh Phadnis who played the character of Fredrik in the show passing away. The actor was admitted to Tunga Hospital, Malad followed by serious health issues. After battling for his life for days, Dinesh breathed his last at 12.08am.

Pinkvilla got in touch with actor Hrishikesh Pandey who played the character of Inspector Sachin in C.I.D and asked him about Dinesh Phadnis' death.

Hrishikesh Pandey talks about Dinesh Phadnis' untimely death

Hrishikesh said, "I'm here for his last rites. It was quite shocking for all of us. He wasn't suffering from a heart attack, as it was reported by the media. There was liver damage and kidney ailment. He had heart-related issues when we used to shoot. His death is very unfortunate and upsetting."

Sharing memories from C.I.D days, Hrishikesh posted a video on Instagram and wrote, "Can't believe it lost a family member..."

Have a look at Hrishikesh Pandey's Instagram post for Dinesh Phadnis

Hrishikesh further added, "He was a lovely person. Amongst all of us, he was always funny, witty and entertaining. It feels like we've lost a family member."

Talking about Dinesh's family members, Hrishikesh added, "He is survived by his wife. His parents passed away much before. Also, he had adopted a baby girl from his relatives. So, wife and a daughter. May god give them strength to deal with the massive loss."

Dayanand Shetty on Dinesh Phadnis' health

A few days ago, Dayanand Shetty who played the character of Inspector Daya in C.I.D exclusively told Pinkvilla that Dinesh didn't suffer a cardiac arrest. He was facing health issues and was on medication. However, the medicines affected his liver adversely.

He said, "Dinesh was getting treated for some other ailment but the medication affected his liver adversely. That's why it is always recommended to take medicines very carefully. You never know when the medicine that one is taking to treat something can cause another major ailment. One should be very careful regarding allopathic medicines."

Pinkvilla wishes Dinesh's family strength. May his soul rest in peace.

