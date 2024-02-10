PICS: Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly kiskstart her weekend Chilling with her sunshine tribe

Rupali Ganguly the lead actress of Romesh Kalra’s Hindi drama Anupamaa is currently enjoying her peaceful vacation in Goa with her husband Ashwin K Verma and her son Rudransh. Earlier today, Rupali shared her pictures from her vacation to give her fans her live update. The 46-year-old actress loves to spend her spare time with her family and believes in spending quality time with them.

About Rupali Ganguly’s Instagram post

Rupali Ganguly is out on a quality vacation with her husband and son. While enjoying her family time the actress never misses to keep her fans updated. The Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actress loves to spend time with her family. Earlier today she shared her sunkissed pictures from her Goa vacation. She captioned the picture as, “Weekend vibe with the Sunshine tribe.

Thank you for the clicks @vijayganguly.”

Rupali’s caption says it all. Her immense love for her family is breathtaking. The Anupamaa actress compared her entire family to the sunshine in her life. The 46-year-old actress also gave credit to her brother Vijay Ganguly for clicking her pictures giving major sibling goals.

Rupali Ganguly’s outlook on her personal life

Anupamaa is quite a family-oriented person, who likes to be involved in her family. Similarly, the actress who plays Anupamaa, whenever she gets the time out from her busy shooting routine she rushes back home to spend her time with her husband and son. When asked about her birthday plans Rupali said, “I always like to spend my time with my family, friends, and my dogs. I want to be with my people because on the other days, I am busy shooting and I hardly get the time.”

Therefore, the Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actress desperately craves to spend time with her family whenever she gets the chance. Her husband Ashwin and son Rudransh are her happy place.

Meanwhile, for the actress, dogs are like her extended family. Even she asked her fans to feed stray dogs and cats instead of sending her gifts.

Rupali Ganguly’s family is her support system

In 2013, Rupali, the actress, got married to Ashwin, a businessman. They have a son named Rudransh. Rupali recently shared a glimpse into her personal life, recalling that her husband encouraged her to restart her acting career once their son turned six, just like she used to do before.

Earlier in her career, the Anupamaa actress worked on a theater show, “Atmakatha at Prithvi Theatre.” Later she worked in several television shows including Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, and now Anupmaa.