Bigg Boss OTT 2's Manisha Rani has been grabbing the attention of the viewers ever since she came out of the show. The actress did a couple of music videos and later participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. She became the first wild-card contestant to lift the trophy of a talent-based show. And now, Rani is all set for her upcoming project with the ace singer Uchana Amit

Manisha Rani's project with Uchana Amit

Uchana Amit is known for his blockbuster songs like Kamaal and Top Tucker with Badshah. The singer will be seen collaborating with the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 winner for an upcoming music video. Manisha Rani took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her upcoming project with Amit. She also mentioned the hard work that the team put in after working for 20 hours straight. She also revealed that she is quite excited about the music video and hopes that the viewers will like it.

Take a look at Manisha Rani's Instagram stories about the music video with Uchana Amit:

Manisha Rani's music videos

Right after Bigg Boss OTT2's finale, Manisha Rani bagged a music video with Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar. The song was titled Jamna Paar and was loved by the viewers. Rani's chemistry with Tony was quite appreciated. Manisha also featured in music videos with Elvish Yadav and Parth Samthaan,

Manisha Rani's recent controversy

Recently, Manisha Rani grabbed media attention as well as viewers' attention as she unfollowed one of her good friends and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav from Instagram. Speaking about the same, Manisha posted a YouTube video explaining why she unfollowed the young YouTuber from her Instagram.

It all started with Elvish and Manisha reuniting for a brand collaboration post. While the video was about these two, Elvish used a picture of Akshay Kumar as the cover photo. This didn't go down well with Rani and her team asked Yadav to include a picture with Manisha. However, Yadav didn't budge, leaving Rani disappointed. After sharing her concern with Yadav and waiting for him to rectify the picture, Manisha decided to end her friendship with Elvish.

Elvish Yadav shared his side of the story

After Manisha Rani posted the video explaining the matter, Elvish Yadav also recorded a YouTube video and mentioned that he used Akshay Kumar's picture to get a good reach so that the brand would pay them more. He revealed that Manisha's team would call his team at odd hours requesting them to change the cover photo, and that too when he was engrossed in the legal proceedings of the snake venom case.

While addressing the topic, Elvish Yadav also took a dig at Manisha for using sponsors in her videos. He also stated that if Manisha was so affected, she should have deleted the collaboration rather than unfollowing him.

Elvish also revealed that he didn't get a concern call from Manisha Rani when he was going through a trying time. Instead, all she wanted was for the cover picture to be changed. He mentioned being in a tough spot during that phase, with a lot happening. He stated that his agenda for recording the video was not to spread hate. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner ended the video by recalling good times with Rani and stating that he would love to meet her.

