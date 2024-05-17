Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is generating a lot of buzz these days. The show, which is currently revolving around the love triangle between Abhira, Armaan, and Ruhi, is now set to take another dramatic turn. Abhira will be shattered after learning about Armaan and Ruhi’s relationship. She will make up her mind to leave Armaan and his family.

Will Abhira’s major decision end AbhiMaan’s story?

The upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will see Ruhi informing Vidya about her love affair with Armaan before marrying Rohit. Vidya will further tell Kaveri aka Dadisa about the same.

Kaveri, who is keen on getting rid of Abhira, will go on to announce Armaan and Ruhi’s roka ceremony during the grand celebrations of Manish and Swarna’s wedding anniversary. Abhira, played by Samridhii Shukla, will be heartbroken after hearing this news. She will decide to move out of the Poddar house and forget Armaan and his family.

Furthermore, Manish will not be able to see Armaan and Ruhi’s engagement. He will throw away the rings brought by Kaveri before leaving the venue. Ruhi and Poddars will try to change his mind, but Manish will remain adamant against Armaan and Ruhi’s wedding. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

It will now be interesting to see if Abhira will indeed leave behind her past with Armaan and start afresh in her life, or if she will fight for her love and stand in between the union of Armaan and Ruhi.

Here’s the latest highlight from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

More about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The show is presently in its fourth generation. It highlights the divorce track of Abhira and Armaan. While Abhira has fallen in love with Armaan despite knowing that they are just in a contract marriage, Armaan is yet to realize his feelings for Abhira.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai began in 2009 with Hina Khan and Karan Mehra portraying the lead roles of Akshara and Naitik. It currently stars Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani in central roles.

Backed by Rajan Shahi, the daily soap airs every Monday-Sunday at 9:30 pm on Star Plus and can be viewed anytime on Disney+ Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira to give her mangalsutra as gift at Armaan and Ruhi’s wedding