Actors Nia Sharma and Abhinav Shukla who were seen in the television serial, Ek Hazaron Main Meri Behna Hai reunited yesterday. The actress essayed the role of Manvi in the 2011 serial, while Abhinav essayed the role of Dr Manan. Upon their meeting, Nia Sharma took to social media to share glimpses on social media. Fans of the serial are delighted to see the actors together.

Nia Sharma meets Abhinav Shukla

Yesterday, Nia Sharma uploaded the video of her and Abhinav Shukla with the caption, “13 Years Later.” She starts the video saying, “Hi guys, today I have somebody special with me.” She turns the camera toward Abhinav Shukla, and says, “Hi Dr Mannan.”

For the unversed, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hain starred Krystle D'Souza in the lead role of Jeevika. Nia Sharma played the role of her younger sister. It also featured Kushal Tandon, Karran Tacker, and Abhinav Shukla in significant roles.

Shukla also greets her with a smile. Sharma asks, “How are you doing?” As Abhinav says he is good, Nia interrupts and says, “He is the one apparently who was curing…” The two laugh and Abhinav adds that it was BP issue. Before ending the video, the actress says, “Yes, for him, it was BP issue.”

The actress was visiting close friend Arjun Bijlani at his place as he returned from the hospital after his appendicitis surgery. It seems she bumped into Abhinav there as Arjun is good friends with Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav too.

Before the video with Abhinav, she also shared a video with Arjun Bijlani where the latter is seen resting on a chair. She uploaded with the caption, “Ninja warrior is back home.” The actress also says, “Hi ninja warrior, how are you? I am ninja hatori.”

For the unversed, Arjun Bijlani and Nia Sharma are good friends. The latter is often seen visiting the actor at his home. Actress Mouni Roy is also a part of their group.

