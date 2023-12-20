EXCLUSIVE Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui's sister Shabana Shaikh on his emotional burnout; 'Takleef hui bahot'

Bigg Boss 17 took a drastic turn with the game of one of the strongest contestants on the show Munawar Faruqui getting weak with revelations from his personal life. There's a wide range of reactions from people watching the show. While some believe that Munawar's true side has been revealed others feel that his personal life shouldn't have been out in the open by the makers.

Celebrities like Aly Goni, Abhishek Malhan, and Kamya Panjabi came out in support of the rapper-comedian on the matter. Munawar had a massive emotional outburst in a recent episode and we at Pinkvilla reached out to his sister and asked her about the same.

Munawar Faruqui's sister reveals to be hurt by the ongoing controversy

Pinkvilla reached out to Altak Shaikh, Munawar Faruqui's brother-in-law, a property dealer. We asked Shaikh about the atmosphere in the house after the major revelation on the show. Altaf who was quite hesitant speaking about it said, 'Sab theek hai, Alhumdolilah'. (Everything is OK).

When we spoke to Altaf's wife and Munawar's sister Shabana, she said, "It was definitely shocking for us, we didn't have any idea about the same. It is shocking for the family and all of his fans. I don't want to speak much about the same. We will get a better picture after a few days. Let the Weekend Ka Vaar pass, I'll be in a better position to speak after that."

Have a look at Munawar Faruqui's weak moment from Bigg Boss 17

Munawar's sister is waiting for his comeback

Shabana further added, "On Munawar's emotional breakdown, Shabana added, "Takleef hui bahot (It was disheartening). But he is a strong individual, he will surely pull himself up and get back to normalcy. He is very emotional and sensitive, he cries very easily. Mujhe yakeen hai Allah behtar karega (I'm sure God will pan things out in a better way)."

In the show, Munawar mentioned being in a relationship with Nazila Sitashi. However, things took an ugly turn when actress Ayesha Khan stated that Faruqui was involved with her too while he was dating Sitashi.

