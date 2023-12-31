EXCLUSIVE: Chand Jalne Laga's Kanika Mann says, 'I want to be more focused and grateful in 2024'

It is almost a New Year!

People are celebrities are in celebrative mode wherein almost everybody has planned a fun night to welcome the new year with smiles, laughter, and cheers. As people are excited for the new beginning, it is also the time to look back at the previous year and be thankful for the blessed life.

Pinkvilla got in touch with Kanika Mann from Chand Jalne Laga and asked her about 2023 and expectations from 2024. Read on to know what she has to say.

Kanika Mann on her New Year's resolution

The Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega actress said, "I'd wish for me to stay focused on my goals and stay grateful no matter what obstacles come my way. That's basically how you make room for success in your life; because success is rooted in gratitude."

Talking about 2023, she added, "My 2023 was a total mix of excitement, lots of laughter, and being able to be more involved in my craft as an actor than ever! All-in-all, it was blissful!"

Have a look at Kanika Mann's video from the sets of Chand Jalne Laga

Kanika Mann on returning to TV with Chand Jalne Laga

Kanika Mann said, "If you must have come across the videos and pictures of all that goes on behind the camera, you'd know we all have a ball of a time working together! Everyone on the set is so passionate about what they do, and it shows- it shows onscreen and that's what makes the audience fall in love with the show. The journey has been great, and fulfilling."

Kanika reflects on changes she feels in her throughout the year

She said, "I think I'm much more of myself than I was ever before. On the work front also I feel much more focused, and I'm looking forward to continuing to do more amazing work!"

When asked about the most important lesson she learned in 2023, she said, "To find joy in little moments and that gratitude is truly magical!"

Kanika Mann on expectations from 2024

She said, "I'm expecting to have a year filled with more exciting work and lots of cake and laughter! Here's wishing you guys at Pinkvilla and my fanmily a very happy new year!"

About Kanika Mann

Kanika Mann started her journey in the television world with Guddan Tumse Na Hopayega as Guddan. The actress was paired opposite Nishant Malkhani who played the character of Akshay Jindal. Guddan and Akshay's chemistry was quite appreciated.

Mann further participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and was one of the promising contestants of the show. Kanika received a lot of fame and public glare for her impressive participation in the show. Post the reality show, the actress was seen in a couple of popular music videos. She also featured in an OTT project Roohaniyat alongside Arjun Bijlani.

Kanika recently finished filming a music video with Mohsin Khan.

About Chand Jalne Laga

Chand Jalne Laga is a revenge-based love saga. The story of the show revolves around childhood sweethearts Deva and Tara who separate owing to a misunderstanding. After many years, Deva returns to Tara's life to seek revenge. The current track revolves around Deva forcing Tara to marry him, meanwhile, Tara is determined to get his loving Deva back.

