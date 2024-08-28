Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, known for her role in Choti Sarrdaarni, is currently appearing in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. She gained popularity from her participation in Bigg Boss 16. The actress recently shared a series of stunning pictures on Instagram, showcasing her in a breathtaking white dress.

The Choti Sarrdaarni actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures in a white dress. She served one of the best looks. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia exudes elegance in a stunning white dress adorned with silver and circular cut-outs on the left side, featuring a flattering slit that enhances the overall silhouette.

She accessorized the look with pearl and rose-cut diamond earring cuffs. The Bigg Boss 16 contestant styled her hair sleek with makeup, including matte-finish foundation, contoured and blushed cheeks, well-defined brows, kohled eyes with a smokey liner, fuller lashes, and a soft mauve brown lip shade. She completed the look with shimmery silver heels.

As soon as Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia uploaded the pictures on social media, fellow Khatron Ke Khiladi 16 contestants like Aditi Sharma, Karan Veer Mehra, and others reacted to the post. Fans flooded the comment box with compliments and admiration. One fan wrote, “This outfit and the poses you slayed.” Another fan commented, “How can someone look pretty in every outfit and even every colour??”

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia began her television career with the show Choti Sarrdaarni and started as a model, being a top 12 finalist in Femina Miss India 2018. She is now showcasing her talents on the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

Advertisement

For those who may not know, the thrilling show has witnessed the eviction of Aashish Mehrotra, Aditi Sharma, and Asim Riaz. Asim was eliminated after a heated argument with Abhishek Kumar and misconduct with Rohit Shetty.

The other contestants of the stunt-based show include Abhishek Kumar, Gashmeer Mahajani, Niyati Fatnani, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumona Chakravarti, Karan Veer Mehra, Kedar Aashish Mehrotraa, Shilpa Shinde, Shalin Bhanot, and Krishna Shroff.

ALSO READ: 'When Uorfi Javed goes through your wardrobe': Abdu Rozik humorously roasts her fashion pick; Watch