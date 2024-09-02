Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14 is getting more intense by the day, with dramatic evictions and daring stunts. In today’s (September 1) episode, tensions flared when Abhishek Kumar had a heated argument with Shilpa Shinde after she claimed that winning the stunt was just luck.

This week, contestants will tackle stunts in pairs. Abhishek Kumar teams up with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shilpa Shinde partners with Karan Veer Mehra, and Gashmeer Mahajani joins forces with Niyati Fatnani as they face a terrifying water stunt involving snakes.

Despite being claustrophobic and unable to swim, the Udaariyaan actor bravely completed and won the stunt. Both Nimrit and Abhishek got saved this week.

However, tensions flared post-stunt when Shilpa commented, “Sir ye kismat ka hai, sacchi mein kismat ka hai. Tukka lag gaya iska. (Sir, this is all luck, truly it's all about luck. He just got lucky.)”

Abhishek quickly retorted, “Konsa tukka lag gaya, aapse nahi hua toh iska matlab tukka lag gaya. Dekha maine aapka oolte latke huye the, kuch ho raha nahi tha aapse. (What kind of fluke was that? Just because you couldn’t do it doesn’t mean it was a fluke. I saw you hanging upside down; you couldn’t do anything.)”

The exchange continued with the Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain actress saying, “Tere tarah darr toh nahi rahe the. (at least we were not scared.)” Abhishek responded, “Phir kar toh liya na, Dekha? Ladne kyu aate ho Shilpa ji aap mujhse baat mat kiya karo. I don’t want to talk to you. (But I still did it, didn't I? See? Why do you keep picking fights with me, Shilpa ji? Please don't talk to me. I don’t want to talk to you.)”

Last week, Aditi Sharma was eliminated from the show, while Krishna Shroff and Shilpa Shinde also faced eviction. However, the duo made a comeback as wildcard contestants. This week was no elimination week which is why Shilpa got saved.

