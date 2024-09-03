Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, hosted by Rohit Shetty is entertaining audiences with dramatic evictions, thrilling stunts and fun banters. The makers have dropped a new promo that highlights a fun interaction between Krishna Shroff, daughter of Jackie Shroff and Abhishek Kumar.

The latest promo that has been released on ColorsTV's official handle features Krishna Shroff, sister of Tiger Shroff, giving Abhishek Kumar a lesson on how to be a good boyfriend.

In the clip, Krishna quizzes Abhishek on different shades of pink, pointing out, "Ye hot pink hai or ye pink hai. (This is hot pink, and this is pink.)" When Abhishek, dressed in a baby pink shirt, asks, "Toh ye konsa pink hai. (So, what shade of pink is this?)" Krishna clarifies, "ye baby pink hai (That's baby pink.)" Abhishek intentionally but cutely misunderstands her and thinks she is calling him baby.

The fun continues as Krishna asks Abhishek to spell "girlfriend," to which he humorously responds with her name, prompting Krishna to say, "I give up."

The caption of the promo reads, “Krishna ki masterclass mein Abhishek banaa hai uska sabse pyaara student. Dekhiye #KhatronKeKhiladi14, har Sat-Sun raat 9:30 baje sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par. (Krishna's masterclass has Abhishek as his favorite student. Watch #KhatronKeKhiladi14 every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM only on #Colors and @officialjiocinema.)”

Speaking about Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, this weekend featured intense partner stunts. Shalin Bhanot and Krishna Shroff gave their all and secured their safety for the week, along with Abhishek Kumar and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

For those unfamiliar, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 features contestants like Gashmeer Mahajani, Shilpa Shinde, Abhishek Kumar, Shalin Bhanot, Niyati Fatnani, Sumona Chakravarti, Kedar Aashish Mehrotra, Karanveer Mehra, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, among others.

Aditi Sharma was recently evicted from the show after competing against Shalin in a stunt that required them to collect scorpions. Aditi managed to gather 151 scorpions, but Shalin collected 168, resulting in her exit from the adventure-based show.

