Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 entertains viewers with its thrilling stunts and dramatic eliminations. On today’s (September 1) episode, the contestants formed partners and performed partner stunts. Shilpa Shinde, who had lost her previous stunt, ended up in the elimination round but struggled with her performance, leading to disappointment from host Rohit Shetty.

Sumona Chakravarti, Shilpa Shinde, and Karan Veer Mehra competed in the elimination stunt. Sumona, without a partner, was automatically placed in elimination. She and Karan successfully completed the height stunt, with Sumona expressing her determination: “Mujhe ye stunt karna hai agar main ye stunt kar ke ghar bhi gayi na toh khushi hogi. (I want to do this stunt. If I complete it and then go home, I’ll be happy.)”

Shilpa started the stunt with enthusiasm but faced difficulty balancing on the bridge. She admitted, “Sir, mere per hi kaanp rahe hai lag raha hai ye nahi kaanp raha per kaanp raha hai. (Sir, my legs were shaking. It feels like they're not shaking, but they really were.)”

Rohit Shetty encouraged her, saying, “Shilpa acha kar rahi hai (Shilpa, You’re doing well.)” Shilpa retorted, “Kahan sir aap khaamka mujhe motivate kar rahe hai. Koi acha nahi kar rahi hu mai. Ye log ticket book kar rahe honge mera.(Where, sir? You're unnecessarily trying to motivate me. I'm not doing well. These people are probably booking my ticket.)”

Struggling with the stunt, Shilpa chose to abort. When asked by Rohit, “Kya Shilpa?” (What, Shilpa?), she apologized, saying, “Sir, I am so sorry. Mai ghar jaane ke hi layak hu actually” (Sir, I’m only fit to go home actually).

Rohit Shetty expressed his disappointment, stating, “Sabke liye hil raha tha. Iss hafte maine taarif kari thi ki Shilpa kya kamaal rahi hai, disappointed kar diya Shilpa” (It was shaking for everyone. This week, I praised Shilpa, and she disappointed me).

In a surprising twist, Rohit Shetty pranked Shalin Bhanot by asking him to turn a platform, which revealed a paper reading, ‘No elimination.’ Rohit announced there would be no elimination this week.

