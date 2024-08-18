Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 keeps viewers hooked with each passing episode. Jackie Shroff’s daughter Krishna Shoff is currently competing on the stunt-based show and recently shared some fun-filled pictures with co-contestant Abhishek Kumar. What stole the spotlight was a hilarious comment from Aashish Mehrotra.

Krishna Shroff took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures with Abhishek Kumar. Krishna expressed her joy over winning a challenging stunt where she was partnered with Bigg Boss 17’s contestant, Abhishek. She accompanied the post with a caption, “That winning feeling. @aebyborntoshine.”

In the photos, Krishna Shroff looked gorgeous in a black jacket over a black tee paired with blue denim jeans while Abhishek is seen wearing a check-printed pink shirts over a white tee paired with blue jeans.

In the August 17 episode, Shilpa Shinde and Krishna Shroff made wild card entries, bringing fresh drama and unexpected twists to the show.

As soon as Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna posted the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with admiration and joy. Co-contestant Aashish Mehrotra commented, “Bhai k saath bhi photo lagalo…Raakhi aarahee hai @kishushroff. (Post a picture with your brother too... Rakhi is coming @kishushroff).”

A fan wrote, “You both nailed the stunt.” Another fan commented, “Abhishek and Krishna killed it.”

On the stunt-based show, Abhishek Kumar never misses a chance to flirt with Krishna Shroff. The duo took on a partner stunt involving a car, competing against Nimrit and Gashmeer Mahajani. In this challenge, both partners had to alternate between driving, climbing onto the car's roof, collecting a flag, and then re-entering through the opposite window. The goal was to collect 10 flags.

Nimrit and Gashmeer managed to grab 8 out of 10 flags, with one falling to the ground after Nimrit slipped. In contrast, Krishna and Abhishek successfully collected all 10 flags and completed the stunt within the allotted time.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 airs new episodes on Saturdays and Sundays at 9 PM on Colors TV and Jio Cinema.

