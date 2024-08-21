Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is entertaining viewers with thrilling episodes as celebrities tackle daring stunts. Host Rohit Shetty adds his signature humor, lightening the mood with playful exchanges. In the latest promo, Rohit Shetty is seen scolding Abhishek Kumar, while Nimrit Kaur and Sumona Chakravarti amusingly misinterpret the conversation from afar.

The recent promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, released on the official handle of Colors TV, features Rohit addressing Abhishek’s remarks: "Mai tujhe bahut dino se dekh raha hu, kya hai nepo kid, channel ka favorite, ye sab cheezon ko zyada dimag par mat chada. Samjha na? (I've been watching you for a long time, what's this, nepo kid, channel's favorite? Don't let these things get to your head too much. Understand?)"

Meanwhile, Nimrit and Sumona, observing from a distance, humorously speculate about the interaction. Sumona jokes, "Aata maaji satakli, sir Singham offer toh nahi kardi isko, contract sign kar rahe hai (Aata maaji satakli, sir, is he signing the contract?)," while Nimrit adds, "Ohoo itni badi film hai keh rahe hai yahan se tujhe vahan le jaunga. (Ohoo, it's such a big film, he's saying he'll take you from here to there.)"

Sumona further added, “iski peeth ko thap thapa rahe hai, aisa shabaashi vala kya kiya hai isne. (He is patting his back, but what has he done to deserve such praise?)”

Advertisement

The caption of the promo reads, “Isse kehte hai perfect example of “Jo dikhta hai, woh asal mein hota nahi hai!” Aapko kya lagta hai? Dekhiye #KhatronKeKhiladi14, Har Sat-Sun raat 9:30 baje sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par. (This is the perfect example of "What you see isn't always the reality!" What do you think? Watch #KhatronKeKhiladi14 every Saturday-Sunday night at 9:30 PM only on #Colors and @officialjiocinema.)”

In another promo for the upcoming episode, Abhishek Kumar continues his flirtatious ways as he charms Krishna Shroff. He playfully tells her that he is Govinda and has made her fall in love with him.

For those unfamiliar, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 boasts an exciting lineup of contestants. Recently, Aditi Sharma, known for her role in Rabb Se Hai Dua, was eliminated from the show.

Currently, the contestants on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 include Abhishek Kumar, Gashmeer Mahajani, Niyati Fatnani, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumona Chakravarti, Karan Veer Mehra, Kedar Aashish Mehrotraa, Shilpa Shinde, Shalin Bhanot, and Krishna Shroff.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin PROMO: Newly wedded Savi and Rajat find it difficult to adjust with each other; will they fall in love soon?